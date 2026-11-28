Joshua Dye didn’t see how Will Echoles celebrated his second touchdown of the Egg Bowl, but he wishes he had.

Echoles, who served as the lead blocker on Dye’s one-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, celebrated by imitating a dog urinating. It was the same celebration that infamously cost Ole Miss an opportunity to win the 2019 Egg Bowl, a game now commonly referred to as the “Piss and Miss.”

“I didn’t see it,” Dye said after the game. “I would have hit it with him.”

It wouldn’t have been the classiest way to celebrate, but if any Ole Miss offensive player had earned the right to celebrate however he wanted Friday afternoon, it was Dye.

The Southern Utah transfer has essentially become the last running back standing for Ole Miss.

Kewan Lacy is out for the season, Shekai Mills-Knight is dealing with an ankle injury that may keep him out of the Rebels’ bowl game, and both Makhi Frazier and JT Lindsey are banged up.

That left Dye to carry the load against Mississippi State, something he did quite well in the Rebels’ 41-17 victory.

Dye carried the ball 20 times for 96 yards and two touchdowns and caught two passes for 11 yards.

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of his performance was that he didn’t lose a single yard on any of his 20 rushing attempts. His longest run went for just 12 yards, meaning there wasn’t one particularly long run inflating his average of 4.8 yards per carry.

It was the kind of consistent production Ole Miss has been missing from its running backs for much of the season. The Rebels didn’t have to rely on Trinidad Chambliss’ legs to establish a rushing attack, something they’ve had to do far too often this season.

Dye accounted for more than 81 percent of the Rebels’ net rushing yardage against Mississippi State.

“I think Coach Wilson does a good job of prepping all of us because you never know,” Dye said. “We have five running backs right now with stuff going on with Kewan and stuff like that. So I think we all are prepping to be that guy, and I was that guy tonight and got the opportunity.”

Friday’s performance also served as a reminder of why Ole Miss brought Dye to Oxford in the first place.

Dye rushed for 1,831 yards and an FCS-best 28 touchdowns at Southern Utah last season. He eclipsed 100 rushing yards in 10 of his 12 games, including a pair of 200-yard performances.

Obviously, his first season at Ole Miss hasn’t gone the way he probably envisioned when he transferred. But the circumstances have presented him with an opportunity to finish the season on a high note and potentially build some momentum heading into next season.

“For me, it’s always consistency,” Dye said. “No matter who you are, where you’re at, consistency. You want to build off of it. Again, the start of the season didn’t go my way or whatever, but I’m in this lab doing what I can do and doing what I can control, and God blessed me with this opportunity.”

Dye said he isn’t thinking about the transfer portal or anything beyond what’s immediately in front of him.

And what’s immediately in front of him is a bowl game in which Ole Miss may need him to carry the load again.

It took an unfortunate string of injuries for Dye to get the kind of opportunity he had Friday. But he made the most of it, and the Rebels should feel a little better about the state of their running game because of it.

Maybe next time Echoles will make sure Dye is paying attention before he starts celebrating.