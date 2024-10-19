Rebels Named to Midseason All-America Teams: Rebel Roundup

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Ole Miss Athletics, including two Rebels being named to midseason All-America teams.

A pair of Ole Miss Rebels have received some midseason honors during their bye week.

Senior wide receiver Tre Harris and junior defensive tackle Walter Nolen have both been named to the Sporting News Midseason All-America team that was announced on Friday.

Harris leads in the nation in receiving yards with 987 and yards per game with 141 receiving yards per game. He also leads the SEC in receptions per game (8.4) and receiving touchdowns (six).

Nolen, a first-round NFL Draft prospect, has six tackles for a loss this season to go along with his 26 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two pass breakups, two QB hurries and a fumble recovery. Nolen ranks third nationally in Pro Football Focus’s rush defense ratings among all interior defensive linemen at a 91.1 grade, and is one of three Ole Miss defensive tackles ranked within the top-15.

Yesterday’s Ole Miss Results

Women’s Soccer: No. 3 Mississippi State 2, Ole Miss 0

Women’s Volleyball: Ole Miss 3, South Carolina 0

Today’s Ole Miss Schedule

Baseball: Ole Miss vs. Samford, 1 p.m.

Cross-Country: Ole Miss at Pre-Nationals

Rifle: No. 4 Ole Miss vs. No. 12 Navy; No. 4 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 Nebraska

Did You Notice?

.@zoemain7, you are unreal! 🤯 A two-goal performance from the sophomore led the Dawgs to their seventh SEC win and fifth straight over the Rebs! #HailState🐶 || 📺 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/BlaGJCCYSU — Mississippi State Soccer (@HailStateSOC) October 19, 2024

Daily Dose Of Archie Manning

“The quarterbacks who are picked in the first round and are declared – and I don’t like the word – busts, it’s not that the scouts were wrong about their ability or their potential. But commitment is such a huge part of it.”

We’ll Leave You With This