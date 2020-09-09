Ole Miss Volleyball Schedule is Revealed

Following the Southeastern Conference’s announcement in late August regarding new start dates and formats for fall sports, the league has unveiled an abbreviated fall schedule for Ole Miss Volleyball, beginning in late October.

In August, the SEC announced that the 2020 volleyball season would consist of an eight-match conference-only schedule over six weeks of competition beginning Oct. 16. Each school will compete against four opponents, twice in the same weekend on back-to-back days. The schedule also includes a week at the end of the season for any makeup matches for all schools.

SEC volleyball teams will participate in spring competition as well, with details of formats contingent on final decisions by the NCAA to conduct spring championships in those sports.

The Rebels will play host to 2019 NCAA Tournament squads Texas A&M and Missouri to bookend their 2020 slate, starting with the Aggies on Thursday, Oct. 22. A&M, who finished the season ranked No. 19 in the AVCA Coaches’ Poll, will begin their season a week prior against LSU.

Ole Miss heads to Fayetteville, Ark., to face Arkansas in a Saturday-Sunday showdown Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, and then remains on the road by traveling to Baton Rouge to face LSU Nov. 7-8.

After a bye week, the Rebels will conclude their fall campaign the weekend of Nov. 20-21 with Missouri.

Television games will be announced at a later time.

2020 FALL SCHEDULE

October 22 Thursday Texas A&M 7 p.m.

October 23 Friday Texas A&M 7 p.m.

October 31 Saturday at Arkansas TBA

November 1 Sunday at Arkansas 2 p.m.

November 7 Saturday at LSU TBA

November 8 Sunday at LSU 2 p.m.

November 20 Friday Missouri 1 p.m.

November 21 Saturday Missouri TBA

Staff report