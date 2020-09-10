Ole Miss Soccer Eight-Game Slate Released

The SEC announced the league soccer schedule for the 2020 fall season on Wednesday, with Ole Miss slated to play eight matches, four hosted at the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium as well as four road matchups.



Action kicks off Sept. 19 for the Rebels, hosting Texas A&M in Oxford at 5 p.m. CT. It will be the first sporting event hosted on campus since the halting of the spring sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Ole Miss hits the road for the first time the following week, taking on LSU on Sept. 27, before returning home the following weekend for a match with in-state rival Mississippi State on Oct. 2. Ole Miss is seeking to retain the Magnolia Cup for the seventh-straight season.



The Rebels’ season continues with back-to-back trips to the Yellowhammer State for road tilts, battling against Auburn on Oct. 11 and Alabama on Oct. 18.



Ole Miss will host its final two home matches of the fall season against Arkansas on Oct. 25 and Georgia on Oct. 31, before closing out the regular season in Nashville against Vanderbilt on Nov. 7.



Following the eight-match regular season, the Rebs will travel to Orange Beach, Alabama, for the 2020 SEC Tournament. All 14 SEC schools will compete in the tournament, with each team guaranteed at least two matches.



The television schedule for the 2020 SEC fall soccer season will be announced at a later date.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports