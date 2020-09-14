Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Ole Miss Volleyball To Be Highlighted in Five TV Contests in 2020

In coordination with ESPN, the Southeastern Conference has revealed its 2020 TV schedule for the upcoming volleyball season Monday, with Ole Miss earning five airdates out of the eight-match campaign. 

Three of the nationally broadcasted contests will feature the Rebels at home at the Gillom Athletics Performance Center in Oxford. Ole Miss first hits the small screen during their opening weekend of play, hosting Texas A&M on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 22-23. 

The Aggies are one of two 2019 NCAA Tournament squads to face the Rebs on national TV at home as the Friday, November 20 contest with Missouri is also tabbed to the network. 

Additionally, Ole Miss will be featured on the road twice, with one match airing on SEC Network and another on ESPNU. 

The remaining home match for Ole Miss (Nov. 21 vs. Missouri) will be available online through WatchESPN and the ESPN app as part of the SEC Network + digital streaming platform. 

2020 Ole Miss Volleyball National Television Schedule

Thursday          October 22       Texas A&M        7 p.m.

Friday               October 23       Texas A&M        7 p.m.

Sunday             November 1      at Arkansas       2 p.m.

Sunday             November 8      at LSU               2 p.m.

Friday               November 20    Missouri            1 p.m.

