Tuesday, September 15, 2020
SportsSoccer

Ole Miss Announces Capacity for Soccer

0
89

The Ole Miss soccer team returns to the pitch on September 9 to open their season against the Texas A&M at the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium. On Monday, the athletic department announced seating capacity for every home match will be limited to no more than 25% based on the current state executive order.

After player guest lists have been received from both the home and visiting teams, the remaining seating availability will be offered to a select group of fans through the Ole Miss Kicker Club and the Rebel Rewards app. Unfortunately, due to social distancing restrictions, seats will not be offered to the general public.

In order to maximize capacity, those in attendance will be restricted to a socially distant “pod” system, with pods limited to groups of two or four members of a family or household.

Face coverings are required at all times throughout the stadium, and tailgating is prohibited on campus.

The 2020 attendance policy is based on guidelines from the state and the Southeastern Conference in response to COVID-19.

Staff Report

Previous articleRedshirt Jakorey Hawkins Hopes For Bigger Role This Season

RELATED ARTICLES

Football

Redshirt Jakorey Hawkins Hopes For Bigger Role This Season

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss redshirt sophomore defensive back Jakorey Hawkins has used fall practices to show the coaching staff that he is ready for the 2020 season.
Read more
Football

Zero Ole Miss Players Test Positive for COVID-19

Adam Brown -
Kiffin stated in a press conference Monday that no players tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest round of tests conducted on the football team.
Read more
Sports

Ole Miss Volleyball To Be Highlighted in Five TV Contests in 2020

Adam Brown -
In coordination with ESPN, the Southeastern Conference has revealed its 2020 TV schedule for the upcoming volleyball season Monday, with Ole Miss earning five airdates out of the eight-match campaign.
Read more
Athletics

How to Stream the Cross Town Classic

Adam Brown -
This evening, the Oxford Chargers play host to the Lafayette Commodores in the Cross Town Classic at Bobby Holcomb Field. Kickoff is...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Extras

UM Named A ‘Great College to Work For’ 12 Years in a Row

Adam Brown -
The University of Mississippi has been named a "Great College to Work For" campus for the 12th year in a row.
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

Lawrence Wells: Willie Morris and The Ole Miss Magazine

Tori Hosey -
This is an excerpt from Lawrence Well's new book "In Faulkner's Shadow: A Memoir" (University Press of Mississippi, Fall 2020), available for purchase as of September 15, 2020.
Read more
Soccer

Ole Miss Announces Capacity for Soccer

Adam Brown -
On Monday, the athletic department announced seating capacity for every home match will be limited to no more than 25% based on the current state executive order.
Read more