Saturday, September 19, 2020
Lafayette Takes on Mooreville in Last Non-District Game

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Lafayette Commodores return to action this evening as they travel to Mooreville to take on the Mooreville Troopers in their last non-district game. Kickoff is slated for 7 P.M. 

Lafayette (1-1) is coming off of a hard fought 33-22 loss to the Oxford Chargers in the Cross Town Classic.

“I thought we played really hard,” Head Coach Michael Fair said. “We didn’t make the plays to finish the game after we got the lead. I thought the effort was never an issue. That is what I love about my team more than anything right now is how hard they are playing.”

The Commodores scored all 22 points in the second quarter as the offense went on a 22 unanswered run after being down 6-0.

“We have some firepower on offense, we really do,” Fair said. “We have got some guys that can run we just have to get them into space.  For the most part on the night we did a good job of that. We are showing the progress we are making from one week to the next.”

Mooreville is 1-1 on the young season after picking up a 35-23 win over Belmont last Friday night.

“We are looking forward to the opportunity to travel over there and play against a new opponent that Lafayette has never played against before,” Fair said. “We expect a really good effort from those guys they are well-coached.”

The Troopers are playing a well-balanced, fast paced style this season on the gridiron.

“(Mooreville) is scoring a lot more points each game,” Fair said. “They are spreading the ball around on offense to the wide receivers and have some really good route runners with a quarterback that can toss it around. That is going to be difficult to defend for a complete game our defense will have their work cut out for them.”

Against the Troopers this evening, Lafayette will be without starting quarterback Tyrus Carmichael-Williams for the first half of the contest after being ejected last week after an unsportsmanlike penalty according to Fair.

