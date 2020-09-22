Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Hotty Toddy Legends: Jerry Dean “Jake” Gibbs

By Maxilian Sweeney

Jerry Dean “Jake” Gibbs was born on November 7, 1933 (now 81), where he was raised in Grenada, Mississippi, giving him a love for Oxford since he was young. With such a love for the University from such a young age, it was no surprise when he committed to Ole Miss to further his athletic career. The surprise came when Jake decided to not only play baseball, but football as well.

Gibbs went on to break many Ole Miss records in both SEC football and baseball, making himself a presence in the league. When Gibb’s time was finally up at the University, he was more than ready for the next level. The question was now which sport he would decide to pursue.

Jake decided to further his baseball career after college with the Richmond Virginians but would later make his way to starting catcher for The New York Yankees where he played for over nine years. He ended his Big League career with 25 home runs and 146 RBIs.

Gibbs ended his post-career by coaching for both the Ole Miss baseball team and the football team, sharing his knowledge of the game. After coaching at Ole Miss, Jake was invited into the SEC College Football Hall of Fame, which came as a huge honor.

