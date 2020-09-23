Ole Miss Rifle Announces 2020-21 Schedule

After rewriting the record books last season, the Ole Miss Rifle team has released its tentative schedule for the 2020-21 season.

An experienced Ole Miss squad hopes to build upon last year’s success, returning nine members from the 2019-20 squad and welcoming two newcomers. Among those returning is senior Abby Buesseler, who earned a trio of All-American nods and set school records in Smallbore and aggregate average a year ago.

Last season, the Rebels fired seven of the top aggregate scores in program history and spent the entire regular season inside the Top 10 of the CRCA Poll. They ended the season just a few spots shy of qualifying for the NCAA Rifle Championship, with the 11th-best average in the nation.

The fall slate includes four matches, three of which will take place at the Ole Miss Rifle Range in Oxford. The range is located next to the Oxford Conference Center off Highway 7 and Sisk Avenue.

The Rebels open their campaign in Murray, Kentucky, for the second straight season in a neutral site match with UT Martin on Oct. 11. Less than a week later, they travel to take on the Great American Rifle Conference foe Memphis.

Ole Miss will then return to Oxford to a pair of home matches, starting with last season’s top team and GARC Champion, Kentucky, on Nov. 7, before concluding its fall season when it welcomes Alaska Fairbanks to town.

Winter competition resumes in January with six matches, all on the road. The Rebels will first take on Ohio State on Jan. 9 and Nebraska on Jan. 10 in Columbus, Ohio. They then travel to West Point, N.Y. for a pair of GARC duals, with NC State Jan. 17 and following with host Army Jan. 18.

The Rebels’ season continues the final weekend of January in Morgantown, West Virginia, with a pair of matches against two NCAA Championship qualifier teams West Virginia and Akron.

Ole Miss finally returns home to wrap up its regular season on Feb. 13, with a matchup against Navy before hosting the NCAA Qualifier match with Jacksonville State Feb. 20.

All of the GARC teams will then meet up in West Point, New York, to crown a conference champion Feb. 26-27.

The team aims to cap off the 2020-21 season with their second-ever appearance at the NCAA Rifle Championships March 12-13 in Columbus, Ohio.

Times for all matches will officially be unveiled later, but home contests are tentatively scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. CT. In order to maintain social distancing within the facility, there will be no fans at home events this season.

