Ole Miss vs. Alabama Seat Selection Available for Season Ticket Holders

Seat selection is ongoing for Ole Miss football season ticket holders to secure their tickets for the Rebels’ next two home games, including the Oct. 10 matchup against Alabama at 5 p.m. CT at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

If inventory remains after seat selection, tickets will be available to the general public at a later date.

Based on the current attendance plan and feedback from the Rebels’ season opener, the following are some key points for clarity, safety and to improve fan experience in advance of the upcoming game.

GAMEDAY UPDATES

FACE COVERINGS: Face coverings shall be required as a condition for entry/exit and when moving throughout Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. When in the general seating bowl, coverings are encouraged but not mandated for fans in ticketed groups that maintain six-foot distance from other ticketed groups.

SEAT LOCATION: Fans are required to sit in the designated seats on their game ticket to ensure physical distancing from other groups.

GATE ENTRY: Gates open two hours prior to kickoff, and ticket holders for the general seating bowl must enter through the assigned gate on the stadium map.

TICKETING: Tickets for the 2020 season are digital, and if fans choose to print at home, the barcode associated with each ticket must be visible.

CONCESSIONS: Additional concession points of sale have been added throughout the concourse to decrease length of wait time. To limit contact, all concession stands and vendors are conducting cashless.

SAFETY: Attis hand sanitizer stations are available throughout the stadium.

Full details on the Ole Miss football attendance plan is available at olemissgameday.com.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports