Thursday, October 1, 2020
FeaturedSports

Ole Miss vs. Alabama Seat Selection Available for Season Ticket Holders

0
125

Seat selection is ongoing for Ole Miss football season ticket holders to secure their tickets for the Rebels’ next two home games, including the Oct. 10 matchup against Alabama at 5 p.m. CT at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. 

If inventory remains after seat selection, tickets will be available to the general public at a later date.

Based on the current attendance plan and feedback from the Rebels’ season opener, the following are some key points for clarity, safety and to improve fan experience in advance of the upcoming game.

GAMEDAY UPDATES

FACE COVERINGS: Face coverings shall be required as a condition for entry/exit and when moving throughout Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. When in the general seating bowl, coverings are encouraged but not mandated for fans in ticketed groups that maintain six-foot distance from other ticketed groups.

SEAT LOCATION: Fans are required to sit in the designated seats on their game ticket to ensure physical distancing from other groups.

GATE ENTRY: Gates open two hours prior to kickoff, and ticket holders for the general seating bowl must enter through the assigned gate on the stadium map

TICKETING: Tickets for the 2020 season are digital, and if fans choose to print at home, the barcode associated with each ticket must be visible. 

CONCESSIONS: Additional concession points of sale have been added throughout the concourse to decrease length of wait time. To limit contact, all concession stands and vendors are conducting cashless.

SAFETY: Attis hand sanitizer stations are available throughout the stadium.

Full details on the Ole Miss football attendance plan is available at olemissgameday.com.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

Previous articleLewisburg Won’t Be an Easy Win for Oxford at Homecoming 2020
Next articleMask Mandate Is Extended for Oxford; Capacity Is Raised for Businesses

RELATED ARTICLES

Football

Canadian Transfer Tavius Robinson Will Have to Adjust to Play in the SEC

Adam Brown -
Junior Tavius Robinson is playing his first season in the SEC after transferring in from the University of Guelph in Canada. At defensive lineman, Robinson recorded 65 tackles, 12.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss in his first two seasons in college.
Read more
Business

Mask Mandate Is Extended for Oxford; Capacity Is Raised for Businesses

Tori Hosey -
The Board of Aldermen voted in a special meeting Thursday afternoon to keep masks mandatory in all indoor spaces such as restaurants, banks, bars and stores in the city of Oxford.
Read more
Football

Lewisburg Won’t Be an Easy Win for Oxford at Homecoming 2020

Adam Brown -
The Oxford Chargers will welcome the Lewisburg Patriots into town on Friday night for homecoming. Kickoff for this region matchup at Bobby Holcomb Field is set for 7 p.m.
Read more
Business

New Restaurant La Cosinita Sabor Latino Brings Honduran Food to Oxford

Tori Hosey -
The menu consists of food the sisters grew up making in Honduras. There are staple dishes that are served every day along with rotating platters that vary. One of the most popular things on the menu is the Honduran soup that is served every weekend.
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Football

Canadian Transfer Tavius Robinson Will Have to Adjust to Play in the SEC

Adam Brown -
Junior Tavius Robinson is playing his first season in the SEC after transferring in from the University of Guelph in Canada. At defensive lineman, Robinson recorded 65 tackles, 12.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss in his first two seasons in college.
Read more
Business

Mask Mandate Is Extended for Oxford; Capacity Is Raised for Businesses

Tori Hosey -
The Board of Aldermen voted in a special meeting Thursday afternoon to keep masks mandatory in all indoor spaces such as restaurants, banks, bars and stores in the city of Oxford.
Read more
Sports

Ole Miss vs. Alabama Seat Selection Available for Season Ticket Holders

Adam Brown -
Seat selection is ongoing for Ole Miss football season ticket holders to secure their tickets for the Rebels’ next two home games,...
Read more