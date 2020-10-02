Friday, October 2, 2020
SportsVolleyball

Ole Miss Volleyball Adds Late Addition in San Diego Transfer Sasha Ratliff

As Ole Miss Volleyball continues to prepare for its long-awaited 2020 schedule and the debut of first-year head coach Kayla Banwarth, the Rebels continue to make headlines, announcing a late addition to their 2020 roster with transfer Sasha Ratliff. 

“We are thrilled to add Sasha to our Ole Miss family,” Banwarth said. “She is an extremely talented athlete and fits into our team culture perfectly. She will undoubtedly raise the level of our program. We are happy she found her home here in Oxford.”

Ratliff was enrolled at San Diego and graduated in 2020 from Pace Academy in Atlanta. A three-time Georgia 3A State champion, she was a 2019 Under Armour All-American and two-time all-state selection as a middle blocker. 

Ratliff is already familiar with one of her new teammates, having played on the same club squad as freshman setter Callaway Cason at A5 Volleyball Club. While at A5, Ratliff helped turn in fifth-place finishes at both the 2018 and 2019 AAU National Championships. Like Cason, Ratliff has traveled internationally to compete against various junior national teams such as Africa, Japan, and Italy.

During her high school days, Ratliff traveled to Africa to teach children basic skills of volleyball. She was also a member of Pace’s basketball team and was selected as team captain in volleyball in back-to-back seasons. 

The Rebels begin their newly-revised fall schedule on October 22, welcoming 2019 NCAA Tournament participant Texas A&M to Oxford and the Gillom Athletics Performance Center. First serve is slated for 6 p.m. 

