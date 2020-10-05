Monday, October 5, 2020
FeaturedSportsFootball

Ole Miss Punter is the SEC Player of the Week

0
157
Mac Brown prepares to punt the ball. Photo courtesy of Mac Brown.

Ole Miss senior punter Mac Brown has been named the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week after his performance in the 42-41 OT win over Kentucky on Saturday.

Brown punted five times for an average of 49.0 yards per punt against the Wildcats. His 56-yard punt in the final minute of regulation flipped the field and helped Ole Miss to an overtime win at Kentucky.

The senior from Eden Prairie, Minnesota, has appeared in 30 career games for Ole Miss and continues to be a special weapon for the Rebels. Brown’s 49.0 yards per punt average ranks No. 2 in the NCAA. Half of his eight punts have traveled more than 50 yards and he’s forced three fair catches.

Brown and the Rebels return to action on Saturday as they take on No. 2 Alabama inside the Vaught. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Staff Report

Previous articleGame Time Announced for Ole Miss vs. Arkansas
Next articleUM Pharmacy School Earns Reaccreditation

RELATED ARTICLES

More News

UM Pharmacy School Earns Reaccreditation

Adam Brown -
The Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education has renewed the accreditation for the Doctor of Pharmacy professional program...
Read more
Football

Game Time Announced for Ole Miss vs. Arkansas

Adam Brown -
By Adam BrownSports Editoradam.brown@hottytoddy.com On Monday, the Southeastern Conference office announced the game time for Ole Miss vs. Arkansas...
Read more
News & Views

Oxford Housing Authority Provides Free Wi-Fi for Residents

Tori Hosey -
While the societal move from in-person to virtual has been smooth for some Oxford residents during the COVID-19 pandemic, for others, finding consistent access to reliable, high-speed internet has been a daily struggle.
Read more
Football

Column: Ole Miss Defeats Kentucky in A Toss-Up Game

Adam Brown -
By John Macon GillespieContributor hottytoddynews@gmail.com When’s the last time Ole Miss won a toss-up...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

More News

UM Pharmacy School Earns Reaccreditation

Adam Brown -
The Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education has renewed the accreditation for the Doctor of Pharmacy professional program...
Read more
Football

Ole Miss Punter is the SEC Player of the Week

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss senior punter Mac Brown has been named the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week...
Read more
Football

Game Time Announced for Ole Miss vs. Arkansas

Adam Brown -
By Adam BrownSports Editoradam.brown@hottytoddy.com On Monday, the Southeastern Conference office announced the game time for Ole Miss vs. Arkansas...
Read more