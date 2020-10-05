Ole Miss Punter is the SEC Player of the Week

Mac Brown prepares to punt the ball. Photo courtesy of Mac Brown.

Ole Miss senior punter Mac Brown has been named the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week after his performance in the 42-41 OT win over Kentucky on Saturday.

Brown punted five times for an average of 49.0 yards per punt against the Wildcats. His 56-yard punt in the final minute of regulation flipped the field and helped Ole Miss to an overtime win at Kentucky.

The senior from Eden Prairie, Minnesota, has appeared in 30 career games for Ole Miss and continues to be a special weapon for the Rebels. Brown’s 49.0 yards per punt average ranks No. 2 in the NCAA. Half of his eight punts have traveled more than 50 yards and he’s forced three fair catches.

Brown and the Rebels return to action on Saturday as they take on No. 2 Alabama inside the Vaught. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Staff Report