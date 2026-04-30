Way-Too-Early Mock Drafts Point to Two Ole Miss Stars as First-Round Candidates

April has barely wrapped and rookie minicamps are already here, which means the 2026 NFL Draft is officially in the rearview.

There’s still a full year until the next one, but that hasn’t stopped the early mock drafts from rolling out.

Mock drafts this far out aren’t about accuracy, even if a few try to play it that way. For most people, the way too early versions are more of a temperature check.

They show which players are viewed as the top NFL prospects heading into the season and, by extension, who the best returning players in college football might be.

Ole Miss didn’t have a first round pick, although the first pick of the second round is often treated like a quasi first rounder, which is where De’Zhaun Stribling landed.

But the early 2027 mock drafts are already including a couple of Rebels.

ESPN’s Jordan Reid has running back Kewan Lacy and defensive tackle Will Echoles projected as first round picks.

They’re the two most prominently featured Rebels so far. Reid slotted Lacy to the Houston Texans at No. 22 and Echoles to the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 25.

“Lacy is one of my favorite players to watch on tape in the 2027 class regardless of position,” Reid wrote. “He’s a long-striding, slashing runner whose sudden movements give him the A-level short-area quickness to create explosive plays. His 24 rushing touchdowns last season were the third most in SEC history. His outstanding vision and awareness keeps runs on track and creates positive yardage. He’s also a competitive pass protector. The Texans need all of this, as they’ve struggled to find a long-term solution at running back to help take pressure off the passing game.”

On Echoles, Reid wrote, “Echoles took a major leap last season, going from a half-sack in 2024 to five sacks in 2025 and nine tackles as a freshman to 68 as a sophomore. His pass-rush disruption comes and goes in spurts, but he creates trouble for blockers because of his combination of quickness and strength. Echoles needs to work on his ability to take on double teams but could be attractive for the Chargers, as Dalvin Tomlinson is 32 years old and on an expiring contract.”

Echoles also appears in The Athletic’s Way‑Too‑Early 2027 Mock Draft, going No. 19 to the New York Jets. Lacy shows up in CBS Sports’ version at No. 20 to the Texans, which may become a popular pairing given Houston’s need at running back.

But remember, none of this is guaranteed. A lot can and will happen between now and April 2027.