The Oxford Chargers game against DeSoto Central this Friday night has been canceled.



DeSoto Central announced on Monday via Twitter that all football activities have been suspended for two weeks due to COVID-19.



Oxford came into the week 4-0 on the season after defeating Lewisburg 39-7 last Friday night.

DeSoto Central’s inability to play will result in a forfeit, bringing the Chargers to 5-0.

Staff report