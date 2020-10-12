Early Morning Kickoff Announced for Ole Miss vs. Auburn

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Southeastern Conference office announced Monday the start time for the Rebels’ next home game on Oct. 24, as they play host to the No. 15 Auburn Tigers. Kickoff will be at 11 a.m. on the SEC Network.

Auburn (2-1, 2-1 SEC) is coming off of a 30-28 victory over Arkansas on the Plains this past weekend.

The Tigers are led by signal caller Bo Nix, who has thrown for 597 yards over three games with four touchdowns and one interception.

When Auburn comes to Oxford, it will be the 45th meeting between the Tigers and the Rebels.

This weekend, Head Coach Lane Kiffin and the Rebels travel to Fayetteville to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2.