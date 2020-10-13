Ole Miss Rifle Climbs to No. 1 in the Nation

Ole Miss rifle. Photo by Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics

Following a record-setting performance in the first match of the season, Ole Miss rifle earned the No. 1 ranking in the nation in the first College Rifle Coaches Association (CRCA) Poll of the season – the highest the Rebels have ever climbed in national rankings.



Last season the Rebels were ranked No. 5 for four weeks and spent the entire regular season ranked inside the top-10.



On Sunday, Ole Miss turned in the top score in the nation this season and bested its previous program record of 4687 with a 4730. Its team aggregate score is also tied for the ninth-best in NCAA history. The Rebels also set a new NCAA record smallbore team score with a mark of 2361 in the victory over UT Martin.



The nation’s top team returns to action Oct. 17, taking on GARC foe Memphis on the road.



College Rifle Coaches Association Top-20

1. Ole Miss

2. Kentucky

3. West Virginia

4. TCU

5. Akron

6. Air Force

7. Memphis

8. Murray State

9. NC State

10. Nebraska

11. Army

12. Navy

13. Ohio State

14. Alaska

15. Morehead

16. JSU

17. North Georgia

18. UAB

19. UTM

20. Coast Guard

