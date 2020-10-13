Ole Miss Rifle Climbs to No. 1 in the Nation

Following a record-setting performance in the first match of the season, Ole Miss rifle earned the No. 1 ranking in the nation in the first College Rifle Coaches Association (CRCA) Poll of the season – the highest the Rebels have ever climbed in national rankings.
Last season the Rebels were ranked No. 5 for four weeks and spent the entire regular season ranked inside the top-10.
On Sunday, Ole Miss turned in the top score in the nation this season and bested its previous program record of 4687 with a 4730. Its team aggregate score is also tied for the ninth-best in NCAA history. The Rebels also set a new NCAA record smallbore team score with a mark of 2361 in the victory over UT Martin.
The nation’s top team returns to action Oct. 17, taking on GARC foe Memphis on the road.
College Rifle Coaches Association Top-20
1. Ole Miss
2. Kentucky
3. West Virginia
4. TCU
5. Akron
6. Air Force
7. Memphis
8. Murray State
9. NC State
10. Nebraska
11. Army
12. Navy
13. Ohio State
14. Alaska
15. Morehead
16. JSU
17. North Georgia
18. UAB
19. UTM
20. Coast Guard
