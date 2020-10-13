Tuesday, October 13, 2020
SportsAthleticsRifle

Ole Miss Rifle Climbs to No. 1 in the Nation

0
387
Ole Miss rifle. Photo by Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics

Following a record-setting performance in the first match of the season, Ole Miss rifle earned the No. 1 ranking in the nation in the first College Rifle Coaches Association (CRCA) Poll of the season – the highest the Rebels have ever climbed in national rankings. 
 
Last season the Rebels were ranked No. 5 for four weeks and spent the entire regular season ranked inside the top-10.
 
On Sunday, Ole Miss turned in the top score in the nation this season and bested its previous program record of 4687 with a 4730. Its team aggregate score is also tied for the ninth-best in NCAA history. The Rebels also set a new NCAA record smallbore team score with a mark of 2361 in the victory over UT Martin.
 
The nation’s top team returns to action Oct. 17, taking on GARC foe Memphis on the road.

College Rifle Coaches Association Top-20
1. Ole Miss
2. Kentucky
3. West Virginia
4. TCU
5. Akron
6. Air Force
7. Memphis
8. Murray State
9. NC State
10. Nebraska
11. Army
12. Navy
13. Ohio State
14. Alaska
15. Morehead
16. JSU
17. North Georgia
18. UAB
19. UTM
20. Coast Guard

Courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

Previous articleLane Kiffin Says He Did Not Know Alabama’s Defensive Signals Prior to Game
Next articleOle Miss Running Back Jerrion Ealy Thrived in Alabama Game

RELATED ARTICLES

Soccer

Ole Miss Soccer Returns to the Pitch Tuesday at Auburn

Adam Brown -
The Ole Miss soccer team returns to the pitch this afternoon as they travel to the Plains...
Read more
Football

Ole Miss Running Back Jerrion Ealy Thrived in Alabama Game

Adam Brown -
By Adam BrownSports Editoradam.brown@hottytoddy.com Ole Miss’ running game thrived against No. 2 Alabama over...
Read more
Football

Lane Kiffin Says He Did Not Know Alabama’s Defensive Signals Prior to Game

Adam Brown -
Following the 63-48 loss to No. 2 Alabama, Coach Nick Saban speculated postgame that Kiffin and his staff knew the Alabama defensive signals before the game.
Read more
Football

Early Morning Kickoff Announced for Ole Miss vs. Auburn

Adam Brown -
The Southeastern Conference office announced Monday the start time for the Rebels' next home game on Oct. 24, as they play host to the No. 15 Auburn Tigers.
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Crime Report

OPD Arrests Three Armed Suspects While One Remains at Large

Adam Brown -
On Oct. 13, 2020, officers were dispatched at approximately 2:35 a.m. to the 400 block of Olive...
Read more
Soccer

Ole Miss Soccer Returns to the Pitch Tuesday at Auburn

Adam Brown -
The Ole Miss soccer team returns to the pitch this afternoon as they travel to the Plains...
Read more
Football

Ole Miss Running Back Jerrion Ealy Thrived in Alabama Game

Adam Brown -
By Adam BrownSports Editoradam.brown@hottytoddy.com Ole Miss’ running game thrived against No. 2 Alabama over...
Read more