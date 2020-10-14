Lane Kiffin Says “A Number of Guys Are Out” With COVID-19

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss is facing its first in-season challenge with COVID-19 as they prepare to tangle with the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday.

“For the first time we are having issues with (cases),” Head Coach Lane Kiffin told the media on Wednesday, “A number of guys out. I am not going to get into numbers.”

Ole Miss (1-2, 1-2 SEC) made it through the first three weeks of the season without an issue according to Kiffin.

“We have not had that in season,” he said. “… Had that in camp. This is the first time dealing with it in season. It is very difficult moving people around with us being beat up too from a very high play count and intense game versus a great team (Bama) Saturday. We are not in a great situation number wise at all.”

The SEC office has already postponed the Missouri Tigers vs the Vanderbilt Commodores game to Dec. 12., amidst COVID-19 concerns.

Kiffin told the media that the Rebels “can play today.”