Friday, October 16, 2020
FeaturedSportsVolleyball

Time Changed for Ole Miss Volleyball Match Against Texas A&M

0
260

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss volleyball team, under first-year head coach Kayla Banwarth, will tip off the season against the No. 8 Texas A&M Aggies next Thursday night (Oct. 22). The first serve is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The Southeastern Conference office pushed the match back thirty minutes from its original time slot of 6 p.m. and will be on the SEC Network.

Ole Miss was picked to finish 10th in the SEC Coach’s Preseason Poll, after finishing 6-12 last season in league play. The Rebels are returning three starters to the floor from last year’s squad.

Previous articleA Conversation with Sports Journalist Chuck Rounsaville
Next articleUM Landscaping Crew Adapts to a Changing Campus

RELATED ARTICLES

Headlines

OUT Bus Ridership Improves Slightly After Dismal Numbers Caused Routes to Close

Alyssa Schnugg -
Oxford-University Transit bus ridership improved slightly in September thanks to football and the return of the University of Mississippi students.
Read more
More News

UM Landscaping Crew Adapts to a Changing Campus

Tori Hosey -
By Ian Jeansonne HottyToddy internhottytoddynews@gmail.com COVID-19 has not put a stop to the hard...
Read more
Athletics

A Conversation with Sports Journalist Chuck Rounsaville

Adam Brown -
By Joshua Padget IMC student hottytoddynews@gmail.com There are very few people in the world that can say they haven’t...
Read more
News & Views

Local Elementary Students to Join MS Students in Reading One Book

Alyssa Schnugg -
Beginning next week, pre-K through third-grade students in the Oxford and Lafayette County school districts, Mary Cathey Head Start and Willie Price Lab School will join other students around Mississippi to read the same book at the same time for the next four weeks.
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Headlines

OUT Bus Ridership Improves Slightly After Dismal Numbers Caused Routes to Close

Alyssa Schnugg -
Oxford-University Transit bus ridership improved slightly in September thanks to football and the return of the University of Mississippi students.
Read more
More News

UM Landscaping Crew Adapts to a Changing Campus

Tori Hosey -
By Ian Jeansonne HottyToddy internhottytoddynews@gmail.com COVID-19 has not put a stop to the hard...
Read more
Sports

Time Changed for Ole Miss Volleyball Match Against Texas A&M

Adam Brown -
The Ole Miss volleyball team, under first-year head coach Kayla Banwarth, will tip off the season against the No....
Read more