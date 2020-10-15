Time Changed for Ole Miss Volleyball Match Against Texas A&M

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss volleyball team, under first-year head coach Kayla Banwarth, will tip off the season against the No. 8 Texas A&M Aggies next Thursday night (Oct. 22). The first serve is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The Southeastern Conference office pushed the match back thirty minutes from its original time slot of 6 p.m. and will be on the SEC Network.

Ole Miss was picked to finish 10th in the SEC Coach’s Preseason Poll, after finishing 6-12 last season in league play. The Rebels are returning three starters to the floor from last year’s squad.