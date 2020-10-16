HottyToddy Staff Picks-Week Four

Heading into the fourth week of SEC Football two games, LSU at Florida and Vanderbilt at Missouri, have been postponed until Dec. 12. The HottyToddy.com staff (editor-in-chief Tori Hosey, integrated marketing specialist Caroline Gleason, sports editor Adam Brown, news editor Alyssa Schnugg and sports reporter John Macon Gillespie) have made their picks for the week.
The stakes have been up’d this week as the loser will be forced to eat their choice of two surprise, very gross snacks in our next video segment.
The games for the week:
Kentucky at No. 18 Tennessee
No. 15 Auburn at South Carolina
Ole Miss at Arkansas
No. 11 Texas A&M at Mississippi State
No. 3 Georgia at No. 2 Alabama
No. 1 Clemson at Georgia Tech
Louisville at No. 4 Notre Dame
Liberty at Syracuse
No. 5 North Carolina at Florida State