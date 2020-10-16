HottyToddy Staff Picks-Week Four

Heading into the fourth week of SEC Football two games, LSU at Florida and Vanderbilt at Missouri, have been postponed until Dec. 12. The HottyToddy.com staff (editor-in-chief Tori Hosey, integrated marketing specialist Caroline Gleason, sports editor Adam Brown, news editor Alyssa Schnugg and sports reporter John Macon Gillespie) have made their picks for the week.



The stakes have been up’d this week as the loser will be forced to eat their choice of two surprise, very gross snacks in our next video segment.

The games for the week:

Kentucky at No. 18 Tennessee

No. 15 Auburn at South Carolina

Ole Miss at Arkansas

No. 11 Texas A&M at Mississippi State

No. 3 Georgia at No. 2 Alabama

No. 1 Clemson at Georgia Tech

Louisville at No. 4 Notre Dame

Liberty at Syracuse

No. 5 North Carolina at Florida State