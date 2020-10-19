Monday, October 19, 2020
FeaturedSportsFootball

COLUMN: The Rebel Offense Can’t Repeat Saturday’s Performance

0
291

By John Macon Gillespie
Contributor
hottytoddynews@gmail.com

After giving No. 2 Alabama a scare a week ago, Ole Miss’ offense laid an egg on Saturday in a 33-21 loss to Arkansas.

The Rebels turned the ball over seven times, six of which were interceptions from Matt Corral. Ole Miss also had two drives get inside the Arkansas five-yard line and came away with no points both times. In a reversal of roles, the Rebel defense was the positive takeaway from Saturday, forcing numerous stops and giving the offense a chance to win it late.

Despite the turnover issues, Kiffin stuck with Corral at quarterback, which sends a message to both him and the rest of the team that he is the guy moving forward. As much as the national media wants to see John Rhys Plumlee in the quarterback role, it’s obvious that the new offense does not fit Plumlee’s skillset at signal-caller, and Corral is the way to go for the future.

With that being said, Saturday can’t repeat itself from an offensive perspective. It was probably only a matter of time before the offense came back down to earth a little bit, but with the talent deficiencies on defense, the offense has to be successful in order for Ole Miss to win many games in 2020. Still, this is a year that is perilous with COVID-19 issues and a conference-only schedule, and regardless of what the Rebels’ record is at the end of the season, this program is on the right trajectory and should be regarded as such.

Fortunately for Ole Miss, the rest of their games are still winnable if they can put together a strong performance on both sides of the ball. It’s clear now that this offense isn’t perfect, but we’ve seen what Jeff Lebby’s side of the ball is capable of, and I believe that the duo of Kiffin and Lebby can right the ship after a poor performance this past week.

If you’re an Ole Miss fan, you hope that Saturday was an anomaly and not a schematic weakness that will be exploited for the rest of the season. We’ll see what happens.

Previous articleOle Miss Student Runs Custom Shirt Business From Home
Next articleOle Miss Volleyball Takes On Texas A&M

RELATED ARTICLES

Government

Reeves Announces Additional COVID-19 Measures

Alyssa Schnugg -
Gov. Tate Reeves announced additional measures Monday to slow the spread of COVID-19. A new executive order places a...
Read more
Contributors

COLUMN: Corral has an Opportunity to Bounce Back Against Auburn

Adam Brown -
By Jeff RobersonContributorhottytoddynews@gmail.com Sometimes turnovers happen. Sometimes a lot of them. Saturday in Fayetteville, Ole Miss...
Read more
Government

Lafayette’s Baptist Fund Up $600K Since January

Alyssa Schnugg -
After a tumultuous 10 months, Lafayette County’s $20 million Baptist fund investment had made more than $600,000 thus far.
Read more
Football

Lane Kiffin Says COVID-19 Cases On Team Are “Becoming Very Challenging”

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss returns home to the friendly confines of the Vaught this weekend as...
Read more
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Government

Reeves Announces Additional COVID-19 Measures

Alyssa Schnugg -
Gov. Tate Reeves announced additional measures Monday to slow the spread of COVID-19. A new executive order places a...
Read more
Contributors

COLUMN: Corral has an Opportunity to Bounce Back Against Auburn

Adam Brown -
By Jeff RobersonContributorhottytoddynews@gmail.com Sometimes turnovers happen. Sometimes a lot of them. Saturday in Fayetteville, Ole Miss...
Read more
Government

Lafayette’s Baptist Fund Up $600K Since January

Alyssa Schnugg -
After a tumultuous 10 months, Lafayette County’s $20 million Baptist fund investment had made more than $600,000 thus far.
Read more