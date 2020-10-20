Ole Miss to Battle MSU in Third Annual Esports Egg Bowl

Archive Photo: Members of the Ole Miss Esports team compete against the Mississippi State University team during the 2018 Esports Egg Bowl. Ole Miss will compete in the tournament again this year, albeit in a virtual format due to COVID-19, on Oct. 24 and 25. Photo by Kevin Bain/Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services

Ole Miss Esports, the University of Mississippi’s competitive video gaming team, hopes to maintain its winning title as members compete in the Esports Egg Bowl, a video game tournament against Mississippi State University later this month.

The teams will square off virtually, competing in games such as Rocket League, Rainbow Six Siege, Overwatch and League of Legends. The competitions begin at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday (Oct. 24 and 25).

The Esports Egg Bowl is a completely online, two-day competition across nine different video game titles, including new additions: Valorant and Madden. Spectators can expect a variety of programming, such as mini-games, prize giveaways and more amidst watching players compete head-to-head live on the Ole Miss Esports Twitch channel.

“We have always wanted this event to be a catalyst for not only our schools’ administration but for schools around the country to see this event and want to invest in esports, especially in the Southeast,” said Sergio Brack, president of Ole Miss Esports. “We want to put on a spectacle that sets the tone for collegiate esports events in the future.

“If you have never watched an esports event before and you choose for the Esports Egg Bowl to be your first, you’re in for a ride! With new titles being introduced, as well as returning fan-favorite titles, this year’s event is sure to be interesting for fans and players alike.”

Ole Miss Esports began three years ago, initially as just a League of Legends organization, but one of the founders, Gage Angle suggested competing across all esports instead. The organization, which includes competitive teams in 10 different games, took the trophy in last year’s competition from MSU, which won the first-ever Esports Egg Bowl in 2018.

Colm O’Sullivan, the organization’s head of competitive, plays and holds the chairman position for its Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team.

“The goal for the event is to obviously win, but it’s also to show the administration that we are more than just a club, but an actual athletic group on campus that can win events and bring more titles home to Ole Miss,” O’Sullivan said. “I would describe the Esports Egg Bowl as the biggest yearly event we have here at Ole Miss Esports, and by far the most important event we will ever have.”

MSU will bring its best Counter-Strike: Global Offensive players as well. As a competitor and chairman, O’Sullivan promises to have his team ready to defend the trophy.

“I want the outcome of the Esports Egg Bowl to be a decisive Ole Miss victory,” O’Sullivan said. “I want to show this campus and their administration that if they invest into this organization, that we can get the facilities and funding we need to be a bigger, more dominant force in the collegiate esports scene.”

Ole Miss Esports offers opportunities for students willing to compete, work behind the scenes and travel. Members can gain experience in social media, graphic design, competitive play, photography, videography and more.

The organization offers a wide selection of competitive play, including Call of Duty, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Rocket League, Overwatch, Rainbow Six Siege, Valorant, League of Legends, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Melee, Madden and Hearthstone. The group can expand to other esports if enough members express interest.

For more information about Ole Miss Esports, join the discord at https://discord.gg/olemissesports or email olemissesportssocial@gmail.com. Follow Ole Miss Esports on social media @olemissesports for announcements about general meetings and events.

By Grace Ann Alexander