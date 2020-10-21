Ole Miss Announces Attendance Policy for Volleyball

The Ole Miss volleyball team opens its 2020 season against Texas A&M on Thursday inside the Gillom Athletics Performance Center at 6:30 p.m.

The athletic department released its attendance policy on Wednesday limiting the crowd to 25% capacity in the stands, based on the current state executive order.

After player guest lists have been received from both the home and visiting teams, the remaining seating availability will be offered to a select group of fans through the Ole Miss Ace Club. Unfortunately, due to social distancing restrictions, seats will not be offered to the general public.

In order to maximize capacity, those in attendance will be restricted to a socially distant “pod” system, with pods limited to groups of two or four members of a family or household.

Face coverings are required at all times throughout the stadium, and tailgating is prohibited on campus.

The 2020 attendance policy is based on guidelines from the state and the Southeastern Conference in response to COVID-19.

Staff Report