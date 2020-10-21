Thursday, October 22, 2020
SportsVolleyball

Ole Miss Announces Attendance Policy for Volleyball

0
319

The Ole Miss volleyball team opens its 2020 season against Texas A&M on Thursday inside the Gillom Athletics Performance Center at 6:30 p.m.

The athletic department released its attendance policy on Wednesday limiting the crowd to 25% capacity in the stands, based on the current state executive order.

After player guest lists have been received from both the home and visiting teams, the remaining seating availability will be offered to a select group of fans through the Ole Miss Ace Club. Unfortunately, due to social distancing restrictions, seats will not be offered to the general public.

In order to maximize capacity, those in attendance will be restricted to a socially distant “pod” system, with pods limited to groups of two or four members of a family or household.

Face coverings are required at all times throughout the stadium, and tailgating is prohibited on campus.

The 2020 attendance policy is based on guidelines from the state and the Southeastern Conference in response to COVID-19. 

Staff Report

Previous articleSEC Announces Game Time for Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt
Next articleSergio Brack is Taking Ole Miss Esports Straight to the Top

RELATED ARTICLES

Athletics

Sergio Brack is Taking Ole Miss Esports Straight to the Top

Hotty Toddy Intern -
By A.J. NorwoodIMC studenthottytoddynews@gmail.com Not everyone can say that they know what their...
Read more
Football

SEC Announces Game Time for Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt

Adam Brown -
The Southeastern Conference office announced on Monday the start time for Ole Miss’ game against the Vanderbilt Commodores. Kickoff...
Read more
Athletics

Ole Miss to Battle MSU in Third Annual Esports Egg Bowl

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss Esports, the University of Mississippi's competitive video gaming team, hopes to maintain its winning title...
Read more
Golf

Ole Miss Golf: Trending Upwards

Adam Brown -
By Drew GillettIMC student hottytoddynews@gmail.com Before Coach Chris Malloy returned to his alma mater...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Arts & Entertainment
00:01:34

Ole Miss Has Homecoming Signs Instead of Floats

Hotty Toddy Intern -
https://youtu.be/8G2W3HHRN1Q By Graycen Dunn, IMC student
Read more
Athletics

Sergio Brack is Taking Ole Miss Esports Straight to the Top

Hotty Toddy Intern -
By A.J. NorwoodIMC studenthottytoddynews@gmail.com Not everyone can say that they know what their...
Read more
More News

Ole Miss Bike Shop: Getting Bikes Back in Business

Adam Brown -
By Brianna StieblingIMC studenthottytoddynews@gmail.com Located behind Lester Hall on the Kennon Observatory loop, the...
Read more