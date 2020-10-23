HottyToddy Staff Picks: Week Five

Heading into week five of SEC play this weekend. Four games in the SEC. The HottyToddy.com staff (editor-in-chief Tori Hosey, integrated marketing specialist Caroline Gleason, sports editor Adam Brown, news editor Alyssa Schnugg and sports reporter John Macon Gillespie) have made their picks for the week.



Just like last week, the loser(s) will have consequences to face in our latest segment of Loser of the Week.

Game picks for the week:

Auburn at Ole Miss

No. 2 Alabama at Tennessee

Kentucky at Missouri

South Carolina at LSU

Nebraska at No. 5 Ohio State

No. 23 N C State at No. 14 North Carolina

No. 8 Penn State at Indiana