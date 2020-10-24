Sunday, October 25, 2020
Ole Miss Loses to Auburn 35-28 in Heartbreaking Fourth Quarter

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Matt Corral sprints down the field with ball in hand. Photo by Joshua McCoy / Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss dropped a 35-28 heartbreaker to the Auburn Tigers late in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s homecoming game.

Despite the loss, sophomore quarterback Matt Corral had a rebound performance against the Tigers after a disappointing showing in Fayetteville last week.

Corral found the end zone a total of three times in the contest with two rushing scores and one with his arm.

Coach Lane Kiffin and his staff used a good mixture of the running game along with the passing attack.

The Rebels running game was powered by the duo of Jerrion Ealy and Snoop Conner. Ealy carried the ball 17 times for 71 yards and a score. Conner recorded 13 carries for 75 yards.

Senior tight end Kenny Yeboah recorded a catch that put Ole Miss inside the Tigers red zone, giving the Rebels its first lead of the afternoon. Yeboah finished the afternoon with four receptions for 83 yards.

The Rebels defense gave fits to Auburn’s offensive attack. Ole Miss’ defense was led by Keidron Smith with 12 tackles.

Auburn’s running back Tank Bigsby carried the ball 24 times for 129 yards and two touchdowns. His teammate Shaun Shivers finished the day with 60 yards. 

The Tigers signal-caller Bo Nix threw for 238 yards and a touchdown. Nix targeted six different receivers with eight to Seth Williams for the lone passing touchdown. He carried the ball 10 times for 52 yards and a score.

Ole Miss returns to action on Halloween as they head into the Music City to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. on the SEC Network.

