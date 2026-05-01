Ole Miss Lands Crucial Visit With One of 2027’s Rising Linebackers

Ole Miss isn’t afraid of tossing its hat into heavyweight recruiting battles under Pete Golding and the number of reports of targets favoring Ole Miss continue to grow.

The latest is the Rebels landing an official visit with fast‑rising linebacker Jeremiah Culpepper and is the kind of development that makes a staff sit up a little straighter.

Culpepper, a four‑star from Troup County in Georgia, has watched his stock climb all spring. He’s taken visits, sorted through pitches and started to map out what the next few months will look like. His commitment timeline is still open, but his official visit schedule is now set, and Ole Miss is right in the middle of it.

He’ll see LSU first from May 28‑30, then Virginia Tech on June 5‑7. After that, he heads to Oxford for his Ole Miss official visit on June 12‑14 before wrapping the month at Auburn on June 19‑21.

4-star LB Jeremiah Culpepper is starting to lock his official dates. A few are schedule and a few are in the works, he tells @247Sports. More from the Top247 prospect: https://t.co/HaS51oASCB pic.twitter.com/QI8qqO80X6 — Benjamin Wolk (@benjaminwolk) April 29, 2026

And if you’re wondering how he feels about the Rebels, he didn’t exactly hide it.

“Their culture is great at Ole Miss,” Culpepper said to 247Sports’ Benjamin Wolk. “The head coach loves me. He thinks I’m the No. 1 linebacker in the nation. Pete Golding, he’s a great coach. He’s someone I’d look forward to being able to grow and learn from. He said I’m one of the best linebackers he’s seen.”

That’s the kind of quote that gets a fan base’s attention.

Culpepper has the production to match the praise. He posted 59 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 12 sacks as a junior, building on a sophomore season where he flashed the same disruptive traits. He’s physical, he’s quick off the edge and he fits the mold of the hybrid linebackers Golding likes to build around.

There are still other programs lurking. Tennessee, North Carolina and UNL haven’t locked in official visits yet, but they’re expected to. This recruitment isn’t close to the finish line.

But Ole Miss getting one of the four early official visits matters. It puts the Rebels in the room, in front of the family and in position to make a real push.

Culpepper’s stock is rising. His options are growing. And Ole Miss is right where it wants to be heading into June.