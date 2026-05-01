Two Decommitments, One Opportunity for Ole Miss on Recruiting Trail

Two decommitments in one week is usually a sign of chaos somewhere, but for Ole Miss, it’s an opportunity.

The Rebels suddenly have two of their top defensive targets back on the board, and there’s a real feeling that this could get interesting.

The first domino fell when Chicago four‑star safety Darrell Mattison reopened his recruitment. He had been committed to Michigan since March, choosing the Wolverines over Penn State, Nebraska, Iowa and Washington.

BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Darrell Mattison has Decommitted from Michigan, he tells me for @Rivals The 6’2 160 S from Chicago, IL had been Committed to the Wolverines since March 24thhttps://t.co/k8r7t6CvSG pic.twitter.com/YGo2qjAitm — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 28, 2026

That’s a strong list for any prospect, and Mattison has the profile to match it. He’s a Top‑25 safety in the 2027 class, a smooth 6‑foot, 160‑pound athlete with the kind of range that gets defensive coordinators talking early.

Once he backed off his pledge, the phones lit up. And Ole Miss was one of the first programs mentioned by people who would know. Pete Golding and his staff have been on Mattison for a while, and the reset button gives them a chance to take another swing.

There’s no guarantee where this one goes, but the Rebels are very much in the picture.

Then came the second twist. Jerry Outhouse, a four‑star corner from North Crowley in Fort Worth, backed off his commitment to Georgia. He had picked the Bulldogs on March 6 after a long recruitment that included Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Florida, Texas and Tennessee.

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Jerry Outhouse has Decommitted from Georgia, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’1 185 CB from Fort Worth, TX had been Committed to the Bulldogs since March 6th He currently holds a total of 43 offershttps://t.co/4hbdusCw0j pic.twitter.com/OeEqVehExj — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 29, 2026

Outhouse is the No. 15 corner in the 2027 class and has been a national name since he grabbed six interceptions as a sophomore.

Ole Miss pushed hard for him last fall, hosting him in Oxford and making him a clear priority. Georgia won out at the time, but now he’s back on the market. And once again, the Rebels are in the mix.

Both recruitments will take time. Both players have options. And both will draw plenty of attention from the usual heavy hitters.

But for Ole Miss, this is the kind of week that gives a staff some momentum. Two top defensive backs, both previously committed elsewhere, both with real ties to the Rebels, are suddenly wide open again.

No predictions here. Just a simple truth: Ole Miss is in the fight for both, and the door is open wider today than it was a week ago.