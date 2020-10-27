Tuesday, October 27, 2020
FeaturedSportsFootball

A.J. Finley Says It’s Time for Ole Miss Football to ‘Get Rolling’

0
203

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

A.J. Finley making an interception against the Gators. Photo courtesy of Joshua McCoy / Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss sophomore defensive back A.J. Finley and the rest of the land shark defense is preparing for the task of taking on the Vanderbilt Commodores this Saturday afternoon in the Music City.

“[Vanderbilt] is big on the outside receiver. We really have to stop their deep balls and stop the run game,” Finley said. “All of their receivers are over six foot they’re pretty big guys so we got to be physical on the perimeter and get off blocks and make tackles.”

The Rebel defense have played in some close games in the past few weeks that have gone the other way. 

“It is always tough going in and losing late in the game,” Finley said. “As a team, we’re really focusing on finishing a game so late in practice we always have a two minute period and get tired.  We come into practice and gotta go in the game work hard and finish.”

Over the last two weeks the defense has found a rhythm and success.

“We’ve been a lot better on doing our job,” Finley said. “We still got some things that we need to correct as well, but as a team, we’ve made an improvement.”

The Commodores have not played a game since Oct. 10 as they try to get back to speed.

“…We’re not trying to get back going,” he said. “We’re already fresh … know what we are doing … got to get rolling.”

The Mobile, Ala. native and the rest of his teammates are halfway through the grind of a tough 10-game conference-only slate, and they know there is still more work to be done.

“Losing is never how I expect things to go,” Finely said. “For the rest of the five games, I hope we get out and get dubs. I just want to go and win more games. We just got to go and finish.”

The Landshark defense lost a leader last week when Jaylon Jones was ruled out for the remainder of the season. 

“Missing someone with that much experience always hurts, but I think we found a way to get our job done,” Finley said. “It always hurts to lose somebody like that, but we got to keep pushing forward.”

Finley and the Rebels will square off against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday at 3 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Previous articleOle Miss Music Department Launches “yoU Me Music Hour” Podcast
Next articleAllen Boyer: ‘Policing the Open Road: How Cars Transformed American Freedom,’ by Sarah A. Seo

RELATED ARTICLES

Arts & Entertainment

Allen Boyer: ‘Policing the Open Road: How Cars Transformed American Freedom,’ by Sarah A. Seo

Alyssa Schnugg -
"Policing the Open Road," by Sarah Seo, is a rare, readable, illuminating piece of scholarship.
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

Ole Miss Music Department Launches “yoU Me Music Hour” Podcast

Rachel West -
If the people can't come to the show, The Ole Miss Music Department will take the show to the people. Thanks to...
Read more
Headlines

Central Elementary PTO Raises $75,000 for New Playground

Alyssa Schnugg -
The parents of Central Elementary students, along with the help of local businesses, have raised $75,000 toward a new playground at the school.
Read more
Featured
00:02:01

Five Ways to Celebrate Halloween in Oxford

Hotty Toddy Intern -
https://youtu.be/IsQOViY2mnc Video by Halle Novarese, Reagan Stone, and Cordelia Chatfield, IMC students...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Arts & Entertainment

Allen Boyer: ‘Policing the Open Road: How Cars Transformed American Freedom,’ by Sarah A. Seo

Alyssa Schnugg -
"Policing the Open Road," by Sarah Seo, is a rare, readable, illuminating piece of scholarship.
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

Theatre and Film at UM Opens Season with Shadowy Radio Dramas

Adam Brown -
  Journey back to the Golden Age of Radio with "Listening in the Shadows,"...
Read more
Football

A.J. Finley Says It’s Time for Ole Miss Football to ‘Get Rolling’

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss sophomore defensive back A.J. Finley and the rest of the land shark...
Read more