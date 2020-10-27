Kiffin Looks Ahead to Matchup at Vanderbilt

By Adam Brown

Ole Miss heads into the Music City against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday looking to rebound from a 35-28 loss to Auburn.

Head coach Lane Kiffin reflected on the game in his Monday press conference.

“Disappointing game. Bunch of chances to win the game,” Kiffin said.

The Rebels defense have lost senior defense back Jaylon Jones for the rest of the season after a injury.

“Very difficult loss. Great kid. Played a million snaps for us,” Kiffin said. We’re just between him and some injuries, between close contact shutdowns, it’s rough.”

Kiffin has seen the team make strides of improvement on the field.

“I think we are running the ball more consistent,” he said. “We’re playing a little bit better defense, so we need to put it all together which we still have not. We came closer this week but didn’t finish it out. It would have been a great win.”

Over the last few games, Ole Miss has had a lot of production out of their running backs Snoop Conner and Jerrion Ealy.

“If we would have finished the four-minute thing off like we would have liked to and went down and scored or ran the clock out the whole time, we would have been looking at over 300 yards rushing against Auburn,” Kiffin said. “ I would’ve taken it at the beginning of the year if you would have told me we were running the ball for 270, 280 yards against Alabama and Auburn, I would’ve thought we’d be doing pretty good.”

The Commodores have not played a game in three weeks due to COVID-19 issues. Vanderbilt is 0-3 on the season following a 41-7 loss to South Carolina on October 10.

“Well, it’s kind of dangerous,” Kiffin said. “Less games for us to watch on them. I believe they’ve had some COVID issues, where it sounds like now they are coming back from them. Players that were banged up are all coming back, so I don’t know if it’s a great advantage a lot of people would like to have back-to-back byes.”