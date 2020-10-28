Thursday, October 29, 2020
Ole Miss Running Back Snoop Conner is Ready for a Showdown in Music City

By John Macon Gillespie
Contributor
Snoop Conner finds the end zone. Photo courtesy of Joshua McCoy / Ole Miss Sports

Ole Miss has an excess of talent in the backfield—a luxury in the Southeastern Conference—and a large part of that luxury has been Snoop Conner.

Conner has accumulated 294 rushing yards through five games this season, 128 of which came at home against Alabama in week three. Conner is typically contrasted in the backfield by running back Jerrion Ealy who has surpassed the century mark on the ground twice this season.

Conner and Ealy have proven to be a good one-two punch in the Rebel rushing attack, and Conner himself isn’t too concerned about who gets the larger portion of the workload.

“We’re switching out, getting fresh legs and trying to keep it rolling,” Conner said.”Really, it doesn’t really matter how many carries I get, and he’s probably the same way. We just want to get the W.”

Although Ole Miss is 1-4, Conner believes the team as a whole has improved over the course of the season.

“We’re getting better,” Conner said. “We aren’t playing as a complete team, but we’re getting better every game.”

This “playing as a complete team” is in reference to one side of the ball playing strong in one game and another seemingly not.

This week, Conner and the Rebels will try and put it all together against a struggling Vanderbilt team that has not played since Oct. 10 due to issues surrounding COVID-19.

“Watching their film, they play hard,” Conner said. “They fly around, but right now we’re just trying to focus on ourselves and get better and come out with the win.”

Ole Miss and Vanderbilt will kick off in Nashville at 3 p.m. on Saturday on SEC Network.

