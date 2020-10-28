Tylan Knight Discusses Controversial Play Against Auburn

By Adam Brown

Tylan Knight photo courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

Ole Miss junior Tylan Knight is embracing his new role on the field with the Rebels. Knight recently made the move from the offensive side of the ball to the defensive.

Last week against Auburn, Knight played on the special teams unit and fell on the ball in the end zone as Shaun Shivers’ pinky grazed the football in what would become the most controversial play of the game. Knight told the media on Tuesday that he “did not hear a whistle until he landed on the ball in the end zone.”

“On kickoff, when you see the ball rolling like that I figured he had touched it just because of the way he reacted,” Knight said. My instinct was just go get the ball. I figured he’d touch it, and it’s a free play right there.”

When Knight was back on the sideline, he realized that the officials were not going to review the play and that the Tigers were about to snap the ball.

“I saw Auburn hurrying up, then I kind of realized what was going on then,” Knight said. “I knew they weren’t going to review it, so they hurried up and snapped the ball … I knew they had got us on that one.”

Knight also spent time playing on the defensive side of the ball as a freshman in spots.

“It most defiantly helped,” he said. “Defense really doesn’t change too much. You’ve just got to learn the new terminology. Once you learn the terminology, defense is always going to be defense, cover two is still going to be cover two.”

Knight adjusted quickly to the Rebel’s defense scheme.

“I had a pretty good understanding,” Knight said. “Spent a lot of time in the film room this past week, as I plan to do this week just to prepare to be in the right position to make plays.

Time in the film room was key for Knight before his first start on defense.

“It helped me out a whole lot, just knowing where my help is, understanding where I line up,” he said.

For Knight, however long stays on the defensive side of the ball is okay by him.

“I’m just here to play, wherever they need me,” he said.