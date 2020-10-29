Three Rebels Selected for Induction into Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame

The 2021 Hall of Fame class. From left to right: Erick Dampier, Lindsey Hunter, Debbie Brock, Dave Randall, Terrence Metcalf, and Randy Watkins. Photo courtesy of the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum.

The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announced its Class of 2021 with three of the six selections being Ole Miss Rebels. Terrence Metcalf (football), Dave Randall (men’s tennis) and Randy Watkins (men’s golf) were honored as part of the latest class of Mississippi sports legends.



The trio of Rebels joined Delta State women’s point guard Debbie Brock, star Lindsey Hunter, Mississippi State standout Erick Dampier as part of the 2021 class.



A native of Clarksdale, Mississippi, Metcalf played offense and defense in high school. He was good enough to be rated as one of the top linemen in the country, making several all-state and All-American teams before choosing to attend Ole Miss. Metcalf became a starter almost immediately with the Rebels going 8-4 and getting a bowl bid. Three games into his second season, he suffered an ankle injury that ended the season but gave him a medical redshirt. Metcalf was named to All-SEC and All-American by several groups each year and was selected to the Senior Bowl.



The Chicago Bears took Metcalf in the third round of the 2002 NFL Draft, and he played for nine seasons which include one Super Bowl appearance, a 29-17 loss to the Colts. He has coached at several levels including time at the community college level. Metcalf is no stranger to receiving honors following his career, having been selected as an SEC Legend and to the Ole Miss Athletic Hall of Fame. He is also the father of former Ole Miss receiver and current Seattle Seahawk DK Metcalf.



Growing up in Tupelo, Randall may be the most accomplished tennis player in the state’s history. In high school, he was a three-time state champion by winning a doubles title and two singles crowns. Going to Ole Miss, Randall became one of the program’s first All-Americans and twice was named All-SEC. He captured three SEC titles in doubles and singles during his career, while leading Ole Miss to the school’s first NCAA Tournament bid.



From 1988 to 1999, Randall played on the Association of Tennis Professionals Tour (ATP Tour). Over his career, he had doubles wins over 30 top-ranked players in the world. Randall became the first Mississippian to win a draw match at Wimbledon, beating Russian Andrei Cherkasov in the opening round in 1993. Dave was a three-time winner of doubles titles and an eight-time finalist. He is currently the head tennis professional at the River Hills Club in Jackson and is a member of the Ole Miss Athletic Hall of Fame and the Mississippi Tennis Hall of Fame.



Currently a teaching professional and course owner and manager, Watkins has been involved in Mississippi golf since the 1970s. At the age of 15, he captured the 1977 National Junior Golf Championship. He attended Manhattan Academy for his high school and was a two-time All-American Prep Golfer. In 1979, Watkins was a member of the PGA Junior Ryder Cup Team and was selected the PGA Junior Amateur that same year.



As a junior golfer, he won 20 different tournaments before taking his talents to Ole Miss. Named a team MVP, by his junior year he was named Mississippi Golfer of the Year by the Clarion-Ledger. His round of 65 in the Mississippi Intercollegiate remains one of the lowest rounds in school history. He was selected All-SEC and All-American and was medalist in three tournaments in his senior year. Watkins spent one season competing on the PGA Tour after qualifying at Q-School. His highest finish was eighth place at the Miller High Life Quad City Open.



Due to concerns about the pandemic, no date for the induction ceremony has been set at this time.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports