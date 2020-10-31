Lane Kiffin Speaks on Win Against Vanderbilt

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss came into the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores red hot on offense as they left the Music City with a 54-21 win.

“Good win coming off of especially last week, coming in here after Vandy had some time off,” Head Coach Lane Kiffin said. “Not sure what they were going to do. We are headed into a bye so I am pleased with our performance with our ones. I wish our two’s would have played better.”

Ole Miss used a fast start to build a lead behind quarterback Matt Corral who put up record-breaking numbers against the Commodores. He connected with wide receiver Elijah Moore for times and touchdowns.

“Matt and Elijah were lights out,” Kiffin said. “Our coaches did a great job helping the guys bring great energy,” he said.

Ole Miss tight end Kenny Yeboah scored on two touchdowns against the Commodores.

“Kenny did a great job in the red zone, scored on the same play twice,” Kiffin said. “He has been a great weapon for us and in the world of transfers another example of how big it is to go get the right guys. (Kenny) has made a huge difference.”

The Rebels second-string defense gave up the lone Commodore touchdown in the second half.

Moore is climbing up the Ole Miss record book ranks over the first six weeks of the season as continues to perform well.

“I just love it how he didn’t complain last week against Arkansas,” Kiffin said. “Great to get the ball today.”

Ole Miss will take on South Carolina on November 14.