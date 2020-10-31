Sunday, November 1, 2020
FeaturedSportsFootball

Lane Kiffin Speaks on Win Against Vanderbilt

0
405

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss came into the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores red hot on offense as they left the Music City with a 54-21 win.

“Good win coming off of especially last week, coming in here after Vandy had some time off,” Head Coach Lane Kiffin said. “Not sure what they were going to do. We are headed into a bye so I am pleased with our performance with our ones. I wish our two’s would have played better.”

Ole Miss used a fast start to build a lead behind quarterback Matt Corral who put up record-breaking numbers against the Commodores. He connected with wide receiver Elijah Moore for times and touchdowns.

“Matt and Elijah were lights out,” Kiffin said. “Our coaches did a great job helping the guys bring great energy,” he said. 

Ole Miss tight end Kenny Yeboah scored on two touchdowns against the Commodores.

“Kenny did a great job in the red zone, scored on the same play twice,” Kiffin said. “He has been a great weapon for us and in the world of transfers another example of how big it is to go get the right guys. (Kenny) has made a huge difference.”

The Rebels second-string defense gave up the lone Commodore touchdown in the second half. 

Moore is climbing up the Ole Miss record book ranks over the first six weeks of the season as continues to perform well. 

“I just love it how he didn’t complain last week against Arkansas,” Kiffin said. “Great to get the ball today.”

Ole Miss will take on South Carolina on November 14. 

Previous articleHottyToddy Recipes: Halloween ‘Trash’ and Chocolate Chip Spider Cookies

RELATED ARTICLES

Arts & Entertainment
00:05:13

HottyToddy Recipes: Halloween ‘Trash’ and Chocolate Chip Spider Cookies

Tori Hosey -
https://youtu.be/fff9LjbYzV4 Video by Yasmine Brown and Lydia Mayer, IMC students
Read more
Football

Ole Miss Defeats Vanderbilt 54-21, Corral Passes Eli Manning’s Completion Record

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss' offense was firing on all cylinders in the 54-21 victory over the...
Read more
Football

HottyToddy Staff Picks: Week Six

Adam Brown -
Welcome to week six of SEC football on this Halloween weekend. A total of six games will be played in the conference....
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

Easy DIY Bloody Brain and Halloween Cupcakes

Tori Hosey -
https://youtu.be/e6DHAIIemAU Video by Lydia Smith and Yasmine Brown, IMC students
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Football

Lane Kiffin Speaks on Win Against Vanderbilt

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss came into the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores red hot on offense as they left the Music...
Read more
Arts & Entertainment
00:05:13

HottyToddy Recipes: Halloween ‘Trash’ and Chocolate Chip Spider Cookies

Tori Hosey -
https://youtu.be/fff9LjbYzV4 Video by Yasmine Brown and Lydia Mayer, IMC students
Read more
Football

Ole Miss Defeats Vanderbilt 54-21, Corral Passes Eli Manning’s Completion Record

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss' offense was firing on all cylinders in the 54-21 victory over the...
Read more