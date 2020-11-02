Tuesday, November 3, 2020
Matt Corral Tabbed SEC Offensive Player of the Week

Matt Corral with a record-breaking performance against Vanderbilt. Photo courtesy of Joshua McCoy/ Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss sophomore quarterback Matt Corral has been named SEC Offensive Player of the Week following his record-breaking day in the 54-21 win over Vanderbilt, the league office announced on Monday.

Corral passed for 412 yards and six touchdowns on the day. His 91.2 completion percentage was an SEC record with a minimum of 30 attempts, tying Tennessee’s Joshua Dobbs in 2016. Corral completed 19 consecutive pass attempts to begin the game, breaking Eli Manning’s school record of 18 set in 2001 vs. Murray State.

Corral’s six touchdown passes tied Eli Manning’s single-game record (Nov. 3, 2001 vs. Arkansas) and is the most TDs in regulation play since five of Manning’s six touchdowns in 2001 came in OT. The 412 passing yards marked a career-high. It was his first 400-yard game and fourth 300-yard game of the season, as well as his career.
 
The Ventura, Calif. native also earned Walter Camp FBS Offensive Player of the Week honors for his efforts on Saturday. Corral joins Dexter McCluster as the only Rebels to earn the prestigious weekly accolade.
 
Ole Miss will have an off week before playing host South Carolina on Nov. 14. The contest will serve as the Rebels’ Military Appreciation Game. 

Staff Report

