Ole Miss TE DeMarcus Thomas Airlifted to Hospital After Injury at Practice

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

DeMarcus Thomas. Photo by Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss freshman tight end DeMarcus Thomas suffered a severe injury Monday at practice causing him to be airlifted to a hospital. The injury left him motionless and without feeling for several minutes, Head Coach Lane Kiffin told the media in a press conference.

“Thomas couldn’t move or feel any sensation for a long period of time,” Kiffin said. “Prior to being taken away, he did regain some feeling and movement. Sure feels like great news.”

The extent of the Whatley, Ala. native’s injury is still unknown.

Kiffin seemed to be visibly shaken during the press conference Monday.

“They keep touching him, going ‘Do you feel this? Do you feel this?’ He keeps saying no,” Kiffin said. “And you’re thinking about your own kid. I don’t know. That’s the first time I’d seen something where I just called Knox’s [Kiffin’s son] mom and said I couldn’t care less whether he ever plays football after seeing that.”

Ole Miss running back Jerrion Ealy spoke to the media about Thomas.

“We are all praying for him,” Ealy said. We are just all in shock. Can’t say too much about it — just shocked. One of those freak accidents you hear about but don’t usually see.”