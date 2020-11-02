SEC Announces Kickoff Time for Ole Miss vs. South Carolina

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss football returns to action next Saturday night as they play host to the South Carolina Gamecocks. The SEC Office announced on Monday that kickoff will be at 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

South Carolina (2-3) is coming off of a by week as they prepare to take the field this weekend against Texas A&M.

The Gamecocks are led by quarterback Collin Hill has thrown for 1076 yards and five touchdowns on the season.

It will be just the second meeting between Ole Miss and South Carolina since 2009, with the last contest coming in 2018. The all-time series is tied 8-8, as well a 3-3 mark in games played in Oxford.

The Rebels are headed into a bye week this weekend following a 54-21 win over Vanderbilt.

