Wednesday, November 4, 2020
Ole Miss’ Matt Corral Tabbed Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss sophomore quarterback Matt Corra has been tabbed as the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week following his performance in the Rebels 54-21 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Corral received the SEC Offensive Player of the Week honor as he completed 31-of-34 passes for 412 yards and six touchdowns against the Commodores in the Music City.

Corral rewrote records in his Vanderbilt outing as he surpassed Ole Miss great Eli Manning for consecutive pass completions, previously 18 set back in 2001 against Murray State. Corral hit his first 19 completions and finished the afternoon with a percentage of 91.2 that tied Tennessee quarterback Joshua Dobbs in 2016.

His six touchdowns tie him with Manning single-game record (Nov. 3, 2001, vs. Arkansas) and were the most TDs in regulation as five of Manning’s six touchdowns in 2001 came in OT. The 412 passing yards marked a career-high. It was his first 400-yard game and fourth 300-yard game of the season, as well as his career.

The Rebels return to action next Saturday, Nov. 14 as they play host to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

