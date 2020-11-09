Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Lane Kiffin Discusses Rebels Bye Week

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Lane Kiffin Monday press conference

The Ole Miss football team is gearing up for the second half of the season slate this Saturday evening as they prepare to take the gridiron against South Carolina.

Ole Miss is back to work after a bye weekend. During the time off, Head Coach Lane Kiffin and his staff talked to the players about being safe with COVID-19 over the weekend.

“We tested this morning,” Kiffin said. “Have not got anything back yet.”

South Carolina may be opening up the competition for its quarterback position, meaning that Ole Miss will need to be ready for anything.

“We are just going to have to prepare and who ever plays, plays,” Kiffin said.

The Gamecocks tend to run the ball well, and their defense is loaded with some really skilled players. According to Kiffin, they remind him of Kentucky.

“Will does a great job to pull a lot of different disguises and pressures in that Nick Saban tree of defensive guys,” Kiffin said.

Ole Miss took the opportunity last week to improve its run game.

“Did a lot of work on inconsistency in the run game,” Kiffin said “Communication upfront and a lot of red-zone work. We are as good as anybody in the country offensively outside of the red zone. Look at numbers of yards and first downs. I looked yesterday at first downs, and it is us and Alabama. No one else is even close to us.”

Ole Miss and South Carolina will kick off Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network inside the Vaught.

