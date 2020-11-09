Rebels and Aggies Set to Square off on CBS

By Adam Brown

Ole Miss tight end Kenny Yeboah. Photo courtesy of Joshua McCoy

The SEC announced Monday the start time for the Ole Miss versus No. 5 Texas A&M showdown in the Lone Star State on Nov. 14. Kickoff will be at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.

Texas A&M (5-1, 5-1 SEC) is coming off of a 48-3 victory at South Carolina.

This season, the Aggies are lead by quarterback Kallen Mond who has passed for 1468 yards and 16 touchdowns in the first six games of the season.

The Aggies remain on the road this weekend as they travel up to Neyland Stadium to take on the Tennessee Volunteers.

This will be the 13th all-time meeting between the two programs.

Ole Miss returns to action this Saturday night against South Carolina after the Rebels are coming off of a bye week. Kickoff will be at 6:30 p.m. inside the Vaught.