Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Rebels and Aggies Set to Square off on CBS

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss tight end Kenny Yeboah. Photo courtesy of Joshua McCoy

The SEC announced Monday the start time for the Ole Miss versus No. 5 Texas A&M showdown in the Lone Star State on Nov. 14. Kickoff will be at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.

Texas A&M (5-1, 5-1 SEC) is coming off of a 48-3 victory at South Carolina. 

This season, the Aggies are lead by quarterback Kallen Mond who has passed for 1468 yards and 16 touchdowns in the first six games of the season.

The Aggies remain on the road this weekend as they travel up to Neyland Stadium to take on the Tennessee Volunteers.

This will be the 13th all-time meeting between the two programs.

Ole Miss returns to action this Saturday night against South Carolina after the Rebels are coming off of a bye week. Kickoff will be at 6:30 p.m. inside the Vaught.

LMS & LHS Return to Hybrid Schedule Tuesday

Alyssa Schnugg -
Middle and high school students in the Lafayette County School District will be returning to a hybrid schedule starting Tuesday morning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ole Miss Welcomes Fall 2020-21 Phi Kappa Phi Initiates

Caroline Gleason -
Many University of Mississippi students have recently been welcomed into one of the oldest and most prestigious honor societies in the world.
HottyToddy Recipes: Watch the 20 Minute Meal Challenge

Adam Brown -
By Brooke TuckerIMC student hottytoddynews@gmail.com https://youtu.be/gY0G0jrAZFw What kind of...
Lane Kiffin Discusses Rebels Bye Week

Adam Brown -
The Ole Miss football team is gearing up for the second half of the...
