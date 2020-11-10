Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Ole Miss Soccer Gets in Top 25 Coaches Poll

The Ole Miss soccer team scratched the United Soccer Coaches Poll coming in at No. 14 after back-to-back wins over ranked opponents.

Coach Matt Mott’s club is coming off of a 2-1 OT victory over No. 13 Vanderbilt on Saturday. It is the first time cracking the top-25 in more than three years for the Rebels, last being ranked at No. 24 in 2017. Additionally, it is the highest positioning in the rankings for Ole Miss since coming in at No. 12 in 2015.

Ole Miss will open its appearance at the SEC Tournament on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. CT.

