Thursday, November 12, 2020
Two Oxford Chargers Selected for 2021 All-Star Volleyball Game

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
Ainsley Tacke (left) and Catherine Bianco Photo courtesy of OHS

Two Oxford High School volleyball players have been selected by the Mississippi Association to take part in the 2021 All-Star Volleyball teams. Catherine Bianco and Ainsley Tacke have been chosen to represent the north.

This season, the Chargers finished their 2020 season strong as it came to an end in the second round of the 6A playoffs with a loss to Desoto Central.

Bianco, a junior setter for the Chargers, reached her 1000th assist during a game against Olive Branch at Tupelo Volleyfest Tournament. She finished the season with a total of 641 assists for the year and 1397 total career assists. Bianco also landed a triple-double and career-high in kills against Lewisburg High. In the game against Lewisburg, she achieved 13 kills, 21 assists and 11 Digs. She had six double-doubles on the year.

The 6-foot-1-inch junior, Ainsley Tacke plays right-side for the Chargers and ended the season with 274 kills and 138 digs. Tacke reached a career-high of 10 aces, 16 kills, and 11 digs against Lewisburg High. She had a career-high in kills (21), a double-double, 21 kills, and 10 aces against Hernando High. Tacke’s career-high in digs was against Starkville in the first round of the 6A MHSAA playoffs. 

Bianco and Tacke will play in the 2021 All-Star Volleyball game on Wednesday, July 14 at Hangar Dome on the campus of Millsaps College in Jackson, Mississippi. 

