Lafayette County School District Suspends All Athletics

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com
Lafayette County School District announced on Wednesday that it will suspend all athletic activities until Nov. 30 due to COVID-19.
The LCSF athletic director Greg Lewis told HottyToddy.com the decision was made to protect students.
“Lafayette County Athletics will suspend games and practice until Nov. 30,” Lewis said. “This decision was made in an effort to keep our students safe and healthy.”
On Tuesday, the Commodores football team had its season come to an early end before taking part in the 5A playoffs.
This week, LCSD middle and high school students reverted back to hybrid classes after a number of students tested positive for COVID-19.