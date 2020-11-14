Sunday, November 15, 2020
Ole Miss Beats South Carolina 59-42

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks 59-42 in an offensive shootout under the lights of Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Saturday night.

Ole Miss’ (3-4, 3-4 SEC) offense put up over 700 yards of total offense against the Gamecocks. The Rebels were led by sophomore quarterback Matt Corral with 513 yards and four touchdowns. On the night, Corral set a new single-game record, passing for 513 yards.

Corral connected with junior wide receiver Elijah Moore 13 times for 225 yards and two touchdowns. His biggest catch of the night was a 91-yard touchdown reception. Moore also carried the ball six times for 45 yards.

South Carolina’s (2-5, 2-5 SEC) running back Kevin Harris found his way to the end zone for five different scores. Harris carried the ball 25 times for 243 yards.

The Landshark defense applied pressure to the Gamecocks quarterback Collin Hill five different times.

Hill finished the night passing for 230 yards, one touchdown, and an interception. The interception was thrown to A.J. Finley.

The defense was led by Lakia Henry with 10 total tackles in the game.

Ole Miss travels to the Lonestar State next weekend to take on Texas A&M. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on CBS.

