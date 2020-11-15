Ole Miss Offense Dominates Against South Carolina

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss continued to light up the scoreboard for the second game in a row as they defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks 59-42 under the lights of the Vaught.

“Awesome win,” Head Coach Lane Kiffin said in his post-game press conference. “Those are the games that are the most fun to win, that go back and forth like that… Really cool to see our guys come back.”

For the second game in a row, sophomore quarterback Matt Corral and junior wide receiver Elijah Moore connected for 225 yards of the 513 thrown by the Rebel signal-caller.

“I don’t know if there have ever been two games back-to-back with the quarterback and receiver, when you add these two stats up,” Kiffin said. “It is pretty amazing.”

In the fourth quarter, Moore opened up downfield and Corral hit him in stride for a 91-yard touchdown pass. Kiffin followed Moore down the sideline throwing his clipboard into the air in celebration of the play.

The catch. The clipboard. 😱



Check out the Attis Clean Clean-Hands Catch of the Week ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/VDWMlqybQH — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) November 16, 2020

“I just get excited when a player makes a play and beats somebody,” Kiffin said. “When… players execute and beat a scheme and a matchup. I just get really excited when that happens. Moore is such a special player and a cool kid.”

This season, Moore has had success against multiple SEC defenses, so it was no surprise as he made big plays against the Gamecocks.

According to Moore, he did not see coach Kiffin running with him down the sideline.

“It is a great feeling knowing that coach has that juice in him and gets as excited as us,” Moore said. “When we score, he scores, so that is what it feels like.”

Moore has entered into the record books his third game with over 200-yards receiving on the season.

“Whenever your number is called, you just have to make the plays,” Moore said. “That is pretty much it. When you really look at football and think about it, you’re going to make every play if something is on the line.”