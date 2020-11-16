Tuesday, November 17, 2020
FeaturedSportsFootball

Egg Bowl Game Time Announced

0
351

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

On Monday the SEC League office announced the start time for the annual Egg Bowl as Ole Miss hosts Mississippi State on November 28. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Mississippi State is set to travel to take on the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday evening. Mississippi State’s contest this past weekend against Auburn was postponed due to COVID-19.

Mississippi State has played K.J. Costello and Will Rogers at quarterback this season. Costello in five games has thrown for 1283 yards with 6 touchdowns. Rogers has passed for 536 yards and 2 touchdowns in four games of action.

Ole Miss’ game against Texas A&M this weekend was postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases within the Texas A&M program.

The Rebels are coming off a 59-42 win over South Carolina over the past weekend.

The game will mark the 117th meeting of one of the nation’s most-played rivalries. The Ole Miss-Mississippi State series is tied with Michigan-Ohio State for the 15th-longest series in NCAA Division I history.

It will be the 93rd “Battle of the Golden Egg,” as the two schools started playing for the trophy in 1927.

Previous articleOle Miss vs. Texas A&M Football Game Postponed
Next articleRoommate-Finding App Wins Mid-South Business Model Competition

RELATED ARTICLES

Headlines

Lafayette School District 1 Race Heads to Runoff Election Nov. 24

Alyssa Schnugg -
Lafayette County residents who live in District 1 of the Lafayette County School District will head back to the polls next week to elect one of two men to represent them on the school board.
Read more
Football

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M May Not Be Rescheduled

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss’ trip to the Lone Star State this weekend to take on the...
Read more
Headlines

Official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Held at Central Elementary

Alyssa Schnugg -
Oxford School District leaders and city officials gathered for an official ribbon-cutting for the new Central Elementary School on Sunday.
Read more
Business

Roommate-Finding App Wins Mid-South Business Model Competition

Alyssa Schnugg -
A housing app developed by a University of Mississippi senior majoring in managerial finance has won first place in the 2020 Mid-South Business Model Competition.
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Headlines

Lafayette School District 1 Race Heads to Runoff Election Nov. 24

Alyssa Schnugg -
Lafayette County residents who live in District 1 of the Lafayette County School District will head back to the polls next week to elect one of two men to represent them on the school board.
Read more
Football

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M May Not Be Rescheduled

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss’ trip to the Lone Star State this weekend to take on the...
Read more
Headlines

Official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Held at Central Elementary

Alyssa Schnugg -
Oxford School District leaders and city officials gathered for an official ribbon-cutting for the new Central Elementary School on Sunday.
Read more