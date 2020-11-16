Egg Bowl Game Time Announced

By Adam Brown

On Monday the SEC League office announced the start time for the annual Egg Bowl as Ole Miss hosts Mississippi State on November 28. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Mississippi State is set to travel to take on the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday evening. Mississippi State’s contest this past weekend against Auburn was postponed due to COVID-19.

Mississippi State has played K.J. Costello and Will Rogers at quarterback this season. Costello in five games has thrown for 1283 yards with 6 touchdowns. Rogers has passed for 536 yards and 2 touchdowns in four games of action.

Ole Miss’ game against Texas A&M this weekend was postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases within the Texas A&M program.

The Rebels are coming off a 59-42 win over South Carolina over the past weekend.

The game will mark the 117th meeting of one of the nation’s most-played rivalries. The Ole Miss-Mississippi State series is tied with Michigan-Ohio State for the 15th-longest series in NCAA Division I history.

It will be the 93rd “Battle of the Golden Egg,” as the two schools started playing for the trophy in 1927.