Kiffin Looks Toward Saturday’s Matchup Against Mississippi State

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin addressed the media following practice on Wednesday and discussed the upcoming matchup with in-state rival Mississippi State on Saturday.

“The players are really excited for this matchup,” Kiffin said. “Records don’t matter when you play these games. Crazy game a year ago that I got to watch, and you can see the emotions of the players… We gotta be careful of not making mistakes of letting our emotions get too high.”

The Rebels used the free time after their game against Texas A&M last weekend was cancelled to prepare for the Egg Bowl.

“Still a lot of work to do for the game this week, but hopefully having a head start will help us,” Kiffin said.

This week Ole Miss team has had no change in COVID-19 cases as the game against MSU draws closer.

“Knock on wood, so far we are still perfect,” Kiffin said. “It sounds like they still have a couple of players out from last week, so hopefully we continue to do a great job with that.”

Mississippi State has a number of scholarship players out of commission for reasons ranging from COVID-19 to opt-outs.

“I think that you have to be careful buying into the numbers,” Kiffin said. “I think Georgia thought it was going to be an easier game than it was because of the numbers of guys out and how they played lately. You still only need so many to play… If you are not out significant players it’s not that big of a deal.”

Ole Miss and Mississippi State will be meeting on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. on the SEC Network.