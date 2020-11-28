Sunday, November 29, 2020
Ole Miss Defeats Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl

0
529

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Matt Corral and Dontario Drummond celebrate. Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Sports/Joshua McCoy.

Ole Miss defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the battle for the Golden Egg by a score of 31-24.

Sophomore quarterback Matt Corral was electric passing the ball against the Bulldogs. He passed for 385 yards and two touchdowns. Both touchdown tosses went for 48 and 81-yard receptions.

Senior Braylon Sanders was the recipient of an 81-yard hurl on a third and 18. Sanders finished the day with two catches for a total of 87 yards on the day.

Junior Elijah Moore was targeted 12 times for 139 yards on the night.

Ole Miss’ (4-4, 4-4) running back duo of Jerrion Ealy and Snoop Conner both found the end zone during the game. Ealy carried the 18 times for 93 yards. Conner added six touches for 22 yards.

Ole Miss’ defense was led by Lika Henry with ten tackles, and his teammate Otis Reese added eight tackles to the stats column.

Mississippi State’s (2-6) quarterback Will Rogers passed for 440 yards and three touchdowns in the loss.

Ole Miss’ game next weekend against LSU has been postponed for later in December.

