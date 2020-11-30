Ole Miss QB Matt Corral Named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week

Ole Miss sophomore quarterback Matt Corral was named the Southeastern Conference Co-Offensive Player of the Week after his performance in the Rebels 31-24 Egg Bowl win over Mississippi State, the SEC office announced on Monday.

Corral set the school record for Ole Miss passing yards in the Egg Bowl, completing 24-of-36 passes for 385 yards and two touchdowns in leading the Rebels past the Bulldogs. He engineered a nine-play, 77-yard TD drive with 4:48 left to help clinch the victory.

It was Corral’s sixth 300-yard game of the season, the third-best single-season effort in school history. Corral currently ranks top 10 nationally in passing yards (2,744), passing TDs (24), completion percentage (.729), completions per game (23.3), passing efficiency (187.3) and points responsible for per game (20.8).

The Ventura, California, native also moved into sole possession of fifth place on Ole Miss’ single-season list with 24 passing TDs while also climbing to sixth on the career charts with 32 scoring passes. Corral sits 10th all-time in career passing yards at Ole Miss with 4,335 yards.