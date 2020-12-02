Matt Corral Plans to Return to Ole Miss Next Season

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Matt Corral reacts to a touchdown pass. Photo by Josh McCoy / Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss sophomore quarterback Matt Corral plans to return to Oxford next season to play for the Rebels.

Head coach Lane Kiffin told the media on Wednesday that he has spoken with Corral since Monday.

“[Corral] said that he is a 1000 percent coming back,” Kiffin said.

This season, Corral has been the signal-caller for the Rebels throughout all eight games. Over the course of the season, he has thrown for 2744 yards with 24 touchdowns to nine interceptions. Corral is averaging 343.0 yards through the air per game.

The Ventura, California native was named as one of 35 quarterbacks to receive the Davey O’Brien Award this week. Corral has been receiving accolades for his accomplishments on the gridiron all-year long, with four SEC Player of the Week honors.

Corral and his teammates will learn the rest of the schedule for this season on Friday as the league office releases the slate for Dec. 12 and Dec. 19.