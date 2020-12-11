Friday, December 11, 2020
Update On Ole Miss Basketball Attendance

The Pavilion at Ole Miss will not be full of its normal season ticket holders for the next several games. Photo provided.

In accordance with the State of Mississippi’s most recent executive order in response to COVID-19, capacity at The Pavilion at Ole Miss will be reduced to 10 percent for Rebel basketball games, beginning with Saturday’s doubleheader and extending through at least Jan. 15. 

Ole Miss season ticket holders who are affected by this change will receive an email with details today.  “Our season ticket holders are the lifeblood of our program, and we are disappointed for those ticket holders that will not be able to join us for these next few games,” said Keith Carter, Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics. “Like the many challenges we have all faced this year, we are adapting to this decision and working hard to safely accommodate as many fans as possible.  

“We hope to be permitted to increase attendance after Jan. 15 while maintaining the necessary safety protocol.” 

At the end of the 2020-21 season, ticket holders that are affected may determine how to use the credits on their account due to season tickets and/or donations being prorated.

The Ole Miss hoops attendance plan, which is based on guidelines from the state and the Southeastern Conference, can be found in its entirety at olemissgameday.com/basketball

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

