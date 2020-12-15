Ole Miss Soccer Signs Seven to Class of 2021

Video from Olemisssports.com

Ole Miss soccer head coach Matt Mott announced the addition of seven talented freshmen on Monday, adding a diverse group of newcomers to a veteran, battle-tested Rebel roster.

The Rebel coaching staff scoured the entirety of the South to bring in some of the nation’s top talent, plucking the seven soon-to-be rookies from six different states. Adding to an Ole Miss roster that features standout performers from all around the country, Mott and his staff dipped into the talent pool in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina and Tennessee to continue to build the roster’s depth. See below for more information on the Rebels’ seven signees:

Maddie Bishop

F | Germantown, Tenn. | St. George’s Independent School

HIGH SCHOOL: Four-time letterwinner at St. George’s Independent School in Germantown, Tennessee … Scored 71 goals and 19 assists during high school career … A two-time all-state honoree … Helped lead SGIS to the 2017 state championship … 2019 Memphis Player of the Year finalist … Named a team captain as a senior … Three-time Division II-A West Region All-Tournament Team … Scored 18 goals with four assists as a freshman … Tallied 17 goals with three assists as a sophomore … Bagged 18 goals and chipped in five assists as a junior … Scored 18 goals and dished out seven assists as a senior … Also competed in track … Academic laurels include Academic Scholar’s List, Spanish Honors Society, Mu Alpha Theta Math Honors Society and Vice President for Institute for Citizenship.

CLUB/ODP: Plays for 02 Lobos Rush Premier … Helped team to Tennessee State Championships in 2018 and 2019 … Team also reached the 2018 Region III semifinals.

PERSONAL: Daughter of Jim and Jill Bishop … Born Oct. 25, 2002 … Has two siblings, Drew and Meagan … Brother Drew played football at the University of Memphis.

Whitaker Buchanan

F/MF | Bowling Green, Ky. | Bowling Green

HIGH SCHOOL: Two-time letterwinner at Bowling Green High School in Bowling Green, Kentucky … Scored 77 goals and added 17 assists in just two varsity high school seasons … Set the BGHS single season scoring record with 43 goals in 2018 … Also holds the BGHS single-match scoring record with eight goals … Garnered United Soccer Coaches All-South Region laurels in 2018 … A two-time first team all-state honoree … Also earned all-region and all-district distinction in 2017 and 2018 … Scored 34 goals with nine assists as a freshman … Named to the 2017 KHSAA State All-Tournament Team … Also tabbed the district and region tournament MVP … Racked up 43 goals and eight assists as a sophomore … Named the MVP of the district tournament … Received KHSAA First Team All-Academic plaudits in 2017 and 2018.

CLUB/ODP: Plays for Tennessee Soccer Club ECNL … Named a team captain for 2020-21 … Helped lead club team to a state championship and national bronze medal in 2017 … 2020 ODP National Team honoree … ODP National Training Camp invitee in 2018 and 2020 … A three-time member of the ODP Region 3 Team … Named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Central Region Team in 2019 … ECNL Ohio Valley CSP selection in 2020 … Received US National Training Center Invites 2016-19 … Youth National Team Identification Center invitee in 2020.

PERSONAL: Daughter of John and DeeDee Buchanan … Born Feb. 20, 2003 … Has two siblings, Hampton and Caroline … Grandfather, Randy Embry, played basketball and baseball at the University of Kentucky from 1961-65 … UK basketball team captain and First Team All-SEC baseball in 1965 … Currently a scout for the Miami Heat … Sister Caroline plays soccer at the University of Alabama in Huntsville.

Amber Fortenberry

F | Hattiesburg, Miss. | Forrest County Agricultural

HIGH SCHOOL: Four-time letterwinner at Forrest County Agricultural High School in Brooklyn, Mississippi … Named the team 2018-19 offensive player of the year and 2019-20 MVP for FCAHS … Also played basketball, for which she was named all-region honorable mention … Academic accolades include being named a Coca Cola Scholar Athlete, a member of the All-A Honor Roll and a National Honor Society Event Coordinator.

CLUB/ODP: Plays for Hattiesburg Futbol Club and Alabama FC ECNL.

PERSONAL: PERSONAL: Daughter of Joey and Angie Fortenberry … Born Aug. 11, 2003 … Has one brother, Dustin Loftin.

Kaitlin Maynard

D | Birmingham, Ala. | Oak Mountain

HIGH SCHOOL: Three-time letterwinner at Oak Mountain High School in Birmingham, Alabama … A two-time all-state honoree … Named all-county and all-metro three times … Team captain on OMHS team that was No. 1 nationally ranked in 2020 with a 13-0-1 record … Also a team captain and team MVP in 2019 … Named the team defensive player of the year and coaches player of the year in 2018 … Academic accolades include National Honor Scoiety, Latin Honor Society and RHO Kappa Honor Society.

CLUB/ODP: Plays for Alabama FC 03.

PERSONAL: Daughter of Jeff and Marleen Maynard … Born April 7, 2003 … Has one sister, Kendall … Father Jeff played football at Marist College … Sister Kendall played soccer at Birmingham Southern College.

Ellie McIntyre

MF | Buford, Ga. | Mill Creek

HIGH SCHOOL: Three-time letterwinner at Mill Creek High School in Hoschton, Georgia … Named all-region in 2019 … A three-time team captain for MCHS … Twice named MCHS Most Valuable Midfielder … Three times named MaxPreps Player of the Game … seven goals and four assists in 36 career matches … Played 16 matches as a freshman, scoring four goals … Also made 16 appearances as a sophomore with two goals and four assists … Prior to cancellation of junior season, played in four matches with one goal scored … Also a four-time letterwinner in basketball … Named all-region in 2019-20 and a 2020-21 team captain … Academic accolades include being named Senior Vice President of Student Council, an honors graduate Gwinnet County Tip-Off Club All-Academic for basketball and a State of Georgia Positive Athlete Girls Soccer regional winner.

CLUB/ODP: Plays for GSA 02/03 ECNL … Named a GSA ECNL Player to Watch for 2018-19 and 2019-20 … ECNL National Selection Game Player … Team captain …Helped lead team to two conference championships.

PERSONAL: Daughter of Scott and Kari McIntyre … Has one brother, Blake … Father scott played baseball at Georgia Institute of Technology … Brother Blake plays basketball at the University of North Georgia.

Lauren Montgomery

MF | Kitty Hawk, N.C. | First Flight

HIGH SCHOOL: A two-time letterwinner at First Flight High School in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina … Selected twice as All-State, All-Region and All-Conference by the North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association … A United Soccer Coaches All-Mid-Atlantic honoree … Helped lead FFHS to the 2018 NCHSAA 2A State Championship … Academic accolades include National Junior Honors Society and Evironmental Club.

CLUB/ODP: Plays for Beach FC … A four-time selection to the ODP South Region Pool … Attended ODP National Training Camp in Phoenix in 2017 … Competed in ODP Costa Rica International Tournament in 2019 … Attended ODP Boca Raton Thanksgiving Event in 2018 and 2019.

PERSONAL: Daughter of Chris and Amy Montgomery … Born July 15, 2003 … Has one sister, Hannah.

Shea O’Malley

D/MF | Cary, N.C. | Crossroads Flex

INTERNATIONAL: Ranked as the No. 25 recruit in the nation by TopDrawerSoccer … Called up to the United States U17 Women’s National Team … Made six starts and eight appearances with the U17 WNT in friendlies and tournaments in 2019 and 2020 … Competed in two friendlies against England in Bradenton, Florida … Helped lead U17 WNT to tournament win at the UEFA National Team Development Tournament in Fornos de Algodres, Portugal, with wins over Mexico, Russia and Portugal … Capped with U17 WNT for pair of friendly wins over China in Chula Vista, California … Competed in the International Friendly Tournament, facing off against Spain, Germany and Sweden.

CLUB/ODP: Plays for the NC Courage Academy … Helped NC Courage Academy qualify for the Girls Development Academy playoffs every year … 2016 Southern Regional Premier League Champions … 2017 Region III ODP Regional Pool player.

PERSONAL: Daughter of Patrick and Erica O’Malley … Born July 23, 2003 … Has two brothers, Owen and Finn … Great grandfather XXX played football at Villanova University … Father Patrick played soccer at Villanova University … Brother Owen plays soccer at Creighton University.

